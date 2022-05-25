ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Opinion: The one thing Ted Cruz gets right about guns

By Julian Zelizer
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the devastating mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Julian Zelizer argues that the political debate around gun control must stop if we are to protect our nation's citizens and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 7

Independent Thought
2d ago

Sycophant Cruz can't even answer simple basic questions. When getting interviewed by Sky news, a UK news channel, Ted could NOT answer even basic questions as to why this keeps happening. Instead he lashes out and accuses a foreign news interviewer as being political🙄🙄🤡🤡🤡

Reply
6
Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Julian Zelizer
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#Politics Federal#Robb Elementary School#Democrats#Nra
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, anti-gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, joins The ReidOut. "I say screw you Ted Cruz and Gov. Abbott,” Guttenberg tells Joy Reid. “You want this fight? I'm done talking to you. I'm done trying to reason with you. You are who you are. You are as low of a human being as can be. We will fire you. And that's what we need to do."May 26, 2022.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy