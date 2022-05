Like many novices to this particular region of cuisine, I wasn't sure of the differences between Nepalese and Indian food. Even within the countries themselves, there are variations and specialties from region to region. With so much complexity and nuance, it can be intimidating, even a little overwhelming. Both ingredients and flavor profiles can be similar. Some assert Nepalese food uses less ghee, cream and sugar, so it's often lighter than its Indian counterpart. Others say that the typical Nepalese meal begins with a curry and rice first and foremost. Perhaps the differences simply come down to the subtle choices of four or five spices or blends — such as garam masala, cumin and coriander powder — the chutney or the cooking technique employed.

