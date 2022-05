An Auburn University graduate student died this week in an electrocution accident at a west Alabama fisheries farm, according to a report. The student at Auburn’s School of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences, who was not named, was working at a privately owned farm that partners with the university, Joe Tomasso, a professor and director at the school, said in a letter to faculty and staff obtained by WRBL.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO