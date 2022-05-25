ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BisMan's Rob Meltzer & Rick Rider – "Theater Of The Sports Minded"

By Bromo
 3 days ago
Just for the heck of it, try and do this one time... ...while you are watching a sporting event, like baseball or football...OR hockey, pretend like you are a play-by-play announcer ( on the radio, not television ). You will find out in about 10 seconds just how hard it is....

Cool 98.7

BisMan High School Grads – A Time You’ll Never Forget

Last Saturday I was privileged to attend a graduation party. A co-worker and I went over to my boss's house in Lincoln on Saturday to help celebrate a pretty monumental event coming up, his son's high school graduation. From the second we walked into his garage I felt a huge wave of pride from his parents, which radiated off of pictures, old uniforms, scrapbooks, and memorabilia of a young man's life. I never really thought much of the days when I was a senior until this party. I guess back then I didn't seem to care that I was not allowed to experience "that special day" of family members, and friends gathered to celebrate your achievement. This is pretty much one of the memories that came flooding back to me, you see I was not allowed to join my graduating class at the ceremony, because my grades were so bad. I'm going to guess that this hurt my parents worse than it did to me. Every mom and dad look forward to this day when their kids are "knocking at the door" to the real world when they are out on their own ( however it's also a time when a parent starts to dread, realizing how fast time goes by )
LINCOLN, ND
Cool 98.7

Beloved Bismarck Teacher To Retire After 40 Years

I couldn't help but notice several posts made by Pam Carlen Ihmels, a teacher for Bismarck Public Schools. She's counting down the days to her retirement. In her daily posts, she includes pictures with her students and other sentimental messages. She talks about all of the kids she's met, all the principals she's worked with and all of the lessons, not that she's taught, but rather, that's she's learned along the way.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

They Have The Meats: Arby’s In Bismarck Is Now Serving What?

Arby's in Bismarck and Mandan are serving two new sandwiches that you may not expect from the fast-food chain. More on that in a moment. Arby's of course is known for its slogan, "We have the meats." Most notable are their roast beef sandwiches. They also have delicious gyros, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The one item I've never seen before is any sort of burger on their menu. Until now, I spoke with an Arby's manager earlier today in Bismarck, and they have been serving not one but two different burgers since Monday. The two burgers are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse. They'll set you back $5.99.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

The 5 Awful Sounds In Bismarck/Mandan

NOW, If I would attempt to put together a gallery of some sorts, on the SIGHTS of Bismarck/Mandan, this would be fairly easy, right? We have so many awesome places to choose from, some of which we take for granted almost every day. Some of us see the Missouri River every day, and yet we hardly take a second to just marvel at its beauty. If you are out and about on foot, obviously much easier to notice things that we wouldn't if we were riding in a car. Walking along the river's edge and gazing across to the railway bridge with a train just making its way over, just feels so relaxing.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

The Cheapest Home For Sale In ND Is An Hour From BisMan

Living debt-free. It's a wonderful thought. A thought that most of us may never see if we have a home mortgage. Anywhere from 15 to 30 years of that dreaded mortgage payment each and every month. Add your toys like cars, trucks, boats, lake places, ATVs, and of course credit card debt. Yikes, no wonder it's so hard to get out of debt.
ELGIN, ND
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Couple BOTH Get Cancer Diagnosis, Daughter Asks For Help

It's something that you never want to happen to anyone in your family. Cancer has touched many of our lives, but for Amanda Love, it hit her family harder than most. Both Amanda's mom and dad have been diagnosed with different types of cancer just a year apart. In November of 2020, Joni Love was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent a total of 6 chemo treatments. Randy Love was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2022; he's recently had surgery to remove a tumor, and will have done a total of 4 rounds of chemo.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Asking For A “Friend” – Do Dating Apps Work Here In ND?

I am simply asking this question "for a friend of mine" of course. I have heard many times before, in conversation either at work or somewhere out and about here in Bismark/Mandan, about a very happy "about to be married" person who met their significant other on a dating app. I have never really had the desire to even check and see how these apps work, however, a friend of mine was and still is.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

New Custom Pool Building Company In Bismarck, ND

There's a new pool and spa place coming to the local area. Envision Pools & Outdoor Living is currently doing some remodeling to the old Bismarck Floral and S&B landscaping building at 1400 Airport Road in Bismarck, ND. Envision Pools & Outdoor Living will have spas, pool & patio furniture, patio heaters, and outdoor kitchens.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

6 Things You Can Do For Memorial Day In Bisman

Allow us all to collectively gasp at those who've forgotten the holiday is near. If you don’t know, Memorial Day is coming up at the end of the month, on Monday, May 30th; most of of spend that weekend before the holiday spending. What Is Memorial Day?. Memorial Day...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

