Obituary: Price, James Dean

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anita Kay Deem, 64 of Vienna WV received her wings on Sunday May 15, 2022 at CCMC with family following complications with cancer. She was born 11/16/58 in Wood County to the late Clarence Deem and Lila Louise Province of Parkersburg. She was a fun loving person who enjoyed her family and friends. She gave selflessly to others in need, was a homemaker and worked many years at Public debt. She will be remembered as the fantastic fun person who always made you laugh and she will be missed greatly.
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side. He was born October 19, 1959, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Charles...
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steve Kuhl, 63, of Vienna, WV, passed away at his home on November 28, 2021. He was born February 5, 1958 to the late Kenneth and Rosalee Kuhl. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on June 4, 2022 with visitation at 10:00 am and a memorial service at 11:00 am with Pastor Sandy Runnion officiating. Military Funeral Honors will follow the service.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruth E. Detlor, 94, of Marietta, Ohio passed away at home on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Ruth was born on April 26, 1928 in Williamstown, WV, the daughter of Okey E and Dora Copen Skidmore and was a graduate of WHS. After graduating, Ruth became an Ohio Bell telephone operator.
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie May Dulaney, 83, of Davisville West Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 6, 1938 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Raymond and Samantha Smith Thirouin. Connie retired from the Wood County Schools...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patsy Lynn Hargreaves 53, passed away suddenly at her home on May 9, 2022. She was born October 18, 1968 the daughter of the late Helen Titus and “Tom” Robinson. She was the Step daughter of Willis Titus. She is survived by her loving...
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Elmer “Lee” Sandford, 81, of Reno, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and his cat Gibby. Lee was born March 19, 1941 in Reno, Ohio to Herbert and Eleanor {Ewing} Sandford. Lee was a 1958 graduate of...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From 9-3 p.m. cadets gathered at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to help local disabled veterans. They held a food drive at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to collect food, household items and hygiene items for veterans in need. Cadet Cooper Phillips says giving back to those who...
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Weekly, a cross country and track and field runner from Wood County Christian high school as officially signed with Fairmont State University. Ben has had a very successful career running with the Wildcats and now his hard work has earned him a spot on the Falcons cross country team.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School graduate Abby Anderson has made her decision to stay in the mountain state, and join the University of Charleston’s cheerleading squad at the next level. Abby held her signing ceremony in the Parkersburg Memorial Fieldhouse on Thursday afternoon. Abby says she fell...
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier this morning, the Ohio society Sons of the American Revolution Marietta chapter Memorial Service for the revolutionary war patriots of the northwest territory was held at Mound Cemetery and a second ceremony was held at Oak Grove Cemetery this afternoon. The second ceremony was a...
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the end of the David Couch golf tournament at the Parkersburg Country Club. After 21 years of the tournament to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease also known as ALS, the tournament is coming to a close. Dave Couch’s son, Blair Couch says that now...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The three suspects involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt have been identified, according to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle. Wilber Chicas, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, faces 6 felonies including two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and arson. His bond is set at $1 million.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are releasing the name of a Vienna man they want to talk to in connection with a fatal shooting on Covert St. Police Chief Matt Board says the agency is looking for 23-year-old Donovan Tyler McCune of Vienna. Board says McCune is wanted on...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Libbi! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Libbi is a hound mix, and she is from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Four-year-old Libbi always has a smile on her face, and she will most likely put a smile on your face, too! Libbi is one of the calmest dogs at the humane society, and she might have her nose down sniffing around to explore her surroundings. She is very friendly, and she is known for being very good with kids.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have confirmed that all of the suspects have been apprehended. One suspect has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. Multiple charged will be filed in both counties. Aside from scrapes and bruises, officials said no officers were injured. It is unknown how...
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The case against two men charged with the stabbing death of another man in Marietta is going to the grand jury. 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz is charged with murder in the death of Abraham Olvera. 34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz is charged with one count of Complicity.
The 304 Elite football showcase was held this past Saturday, May 28. at Doddridge County high school. The camp was for elite players from all over the sate through Class A to Class AAA to come together and show college coaches their skills. Coaches from many colleges gathered to watch...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A swearing in ceremony is this morning for chief deputy of the new Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The position will be held by Gary Michael Deem. Deem has held the title of chief deputy with the Wirt Co. Sheriff’s Department and was an officer with...
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Get your sun block, goggles, and flip flops ready as many local public pools will be opening starting tomorrow. One of those pools opening will be the Marietta Aquatic Center pool. Pool hours will be Saturday through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. And Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
