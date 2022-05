CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The area east of Bullards Bar Reservoir is now under an evacuation order as the Golden Fire near Camptonville reaches 12 acres. People living in Zone YUB-E012-A are asked to immediately evacuate the area and anyone residing in Zone YUB-E097 should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice, according to […]

10 DAYS AGO