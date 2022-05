Four children in a Youngsville neighborhood were picked up by police Monday evening after shooting neighbors with airsoft guns, according to the city's police chief. Rickey Boudreaux said his police department received complaints a few days prior about a group of children using the toy pellet guns to shoot unarmed children in the city's Sugar Ridge neighborhood. Boudreaux increased patrol in the neighborhood, and officers were able to respond immediately when the next complaint came in on Monday evening.

YOUNGSVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO