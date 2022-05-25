ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Boschele Is First Xtreme Midget Winner

By Staff Report
sprintcarandmidget.com
 3 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. — Tuesday’s debut for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota was an event months in the making. The series was announced in December, more than five whole months ago. On Tuesday night, everything finally came to fruition with the official launching of the midget division at Millbridge...

www.sprintcarandmidget.com

sprintcarandmidget.com

McIntosh Is Millbridge Midget Ace

SALISBURY, N.C. — The box score shows a nearly perfect night for Cannon McIntosh as he won Wednesday night‘s Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota at Millbridge Speedway, but the 19-year-old pilot had to fend off some ferocious phenoms behind him to capture the second event in series history.
