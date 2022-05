North West looked just like her mom Kim Kardashian in the latter’s latest set of Italy photos! The 41-year-old doting mom shared several new snapshots both she and eight-year-old North posed for during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s star-studded wedding weekend in Portofino, and they’re truly adorable. In all of the pics, the duo showed off stylish outfits, including a dark gray crisscrossed crop top and matching leggings that turned into heeled shoes at the bottom for Kim, and a black tee and dark gray jeans with black strappy shoes with small heels for North.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO