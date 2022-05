Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”More from The Hollywood...

CELEBRITIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO