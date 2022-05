2nd Chance Books is a used bookstore in Lubbock that uses its profits to develop and administer programs related to life skills. They first opened their doors in December of 2021 after years of hard work developing the store. They have a wide variety of books for you to peruse from fiction to cooking, meaning there is something there for every type of reader. Prices vary depending on what you purchase, but you know that your money is going to a good cause with their outreach program.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO