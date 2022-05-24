Man fatally shot outside central Pa. home

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday. Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time. Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified. Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday. Fire officials...

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO