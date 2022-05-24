ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Man fatally shot outside central Pa. home

By John Beauge
 5 days ago
WILLIAMSPORT – One man is dead following a shooting in the side yard of a Williamsport residence just before midnight Monday. Lycoming County Coroner...

PennLive.com

Central Pa. man killed on I-80 fleeing assault

A Harrisburg man was struck and killed on I-80 in Columbia County Saturday night after being pursued by his husband following a traffic crash, Pennsylvania State Police said. At 10:45 p.m. state police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle in the median in Mount Pleasant Township and an individual lying in the middle of eastbound lanes of I-80.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BU student facing charges in alleged road rage incident

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A tossed penny could cost a driver more than $800 after he allegedly admitted throwing it at another car in a road rage incident. When police tracked down Nicholas Corey Sexton, 22, he confessed to throwing a penny at Jemmi Bitler's Subaru earlier that morning, but said she'd been going 10 mph under the speed limit and had 'brake-checked' him, arrest papers say.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for Interstate 80 fatal

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Harrisburg man fleeing an assault on the interstate ran onto the highway and was fatally struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles, police say. Now his husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing the man's death on Interstate 80 late Saturday night. Here's what State Police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Local
Williamsport, PA
Crime & Safety
Lycoming County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
City
City
City
County
County
Lycoming County, PA
PennLive.com

Death of 35-year-old central Pa. man ruled a homicide

York County Coroner Pamela Gay has ruled that the death of 35-year-old man found trespassing was a homicide. Zachary Young was attacked after he was found trespassing on a property in York Wednesday night, police said. Gay announced Friday evening that the cause of death was “blunt force injuries to head”. An autopsy was performed on Friday.
YORK, PA
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime#Upmc
CBS Philly

Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Baby left in car while parents break into house, police say

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— Police say a Lycoming County couple was arrested for trying to break into a condemned apartment while their 2-year-old child was in the car. The Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and upon arriving on the scene, police say they witnessed Brandon […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
PennLive.com
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies central Pa. man who died in group attack

The York County Coroner’s Office said a man who was attacked for possibly trespassing Wednesday night, may have been homeless. 35-year-old Zachary Young died after being attacked by a group of people, York County Coroner Pam Gay said Thursday. Police have said that Young was confronted about trespassing on...
YORK, PA
Newswatch 16

Child hit by pickup truck in Plains Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Luzerne County. Authorities say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of Solomon Plains Elementary. The student was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Abbott Street...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Toddlers left alone in hotel room, mother charged

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On May 20, just before 5 p.m., West Shore Regional Police were called to the Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg for children found alone. When officers arrived, they found a two-year-old, and three-year-old that were left unsupervised in the room. Officers say they were able to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
