Jayson Tatum has a very strong case for being a Top 10 player in the NBA and most people like JJ Redick believe that he's already reached that point. Tatum was massive in helping the Celtics beat the Nets as well as the Bucks and has a chance to now beat the Miami Heat as well if he can get his team over the line in Game 7.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO