Travel to Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Locations in Yahoo Entertainment’s Exciting New 3D Immersive Experience: Details

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Star Wars fans, this one’s for you! In honor of the 45th anniversary of the beloved franchise gracing the silver screen, Yahoo Entertainment has created the first 3D immersive AR experiences of sets featured in George Lucas ’ space opera — and Us Weekly has all the details!

Don’t worry, you won't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to visit the places where Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and more once stepped foot: Yahoo Entertainment is taking fans on an exclusive virtual tour of two iconic locations that are still standing today in Tunisia, North Africa.

To jog your memory: the African republic served as the setting for the desert planet, Tatooine, in the original film as well as Lucas's prequel trilogy. (The new Disney+ origin series, Obi-Wan Kenobi — premiering next week and starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen — is also set in Tatooine.)

Using augmented reality, aspiring Rebels will be able to tour the exterior and interior of the Lars Homestead, where future Jedi master, Luke Skywalker, spent his childhood years. They can also spend time in Mos Espa, the spaceport where Luke's doomed father, Anakin Skywalker, started his journey towards becoming Darth Vader.

Even if you’re not a Star Wars fan, exploring these one-of-a-kind Tunisian sets allows you to take a virtual trip abroad to see key locations from movie history — and glimpse at a unique part of the world that you may not otherwise visit!

The exclusive, virtual tour of the Tatooine sets is live now, and available here . May the force be with you!

