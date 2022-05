Chef Kyle Knall of a Birch (on Pleasant and Water in Downtown Milwaukee) has not only been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef, he’s also a genuinely nice guy who is making Milwaukee his home. Born and raised in Alabama where he met his wife who is from Brookfield, the two spent a good decade in New York City pursuing their dreams before landing in Milwaukee. Once the pandemic hit, the move back to his wife’s hometown is what gave us this magnificent chef. Why did he like the name Birch? Because the birch tree is the first thing to come back after a cold and desolate winter—a simply perfect metaphor.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO