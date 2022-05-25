New Name Unveiled For Bismarck’s Ramkota Hotel

I came from a big city, and the advantages of living here in Bismarck are obvious. I grew up in San Diego, California. I saw an average size city expand in so many areas. Small tiny towns suddenly became populated and basically merged into one. The costs rose incredibly, from the cost of living to the "pulling your hair out on commutes across town" frustrations. I never thought that a smaller city would bring such a soothing feeling. There is not a sense of urgency when you are headed to work at 7:45 am. I kid you not, a 20-mile drive in San Diego at rush hour ( around 7:30-9:00 mornings ) became a 45-minute log jam. If your goal was to eventually own a house, that was shot down by the huge increase in the costs of homes, everywhere.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO