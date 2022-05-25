ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

New Name Unveiled For Bismarck’s Ramkota Hotel

By Andi Ahne
 3 days ago
You may have heard back in March, that the hotel was sold. It appears as though the new owners are making some pretty big changes too. The hotel was constructed back in 1974, and since then has been a popular stay for many out-of-towners. Conferences, meetings, trade shows, exhibitions and tons...

Customers who dine and dash is a local problem

Going out for dinner at your favorite local restaurant is always a good time. But did you know that recent studies show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? Imagine being a hard-working waiter, offering great service all to not be paid? Well here in Bismarck at the local Sickies […]
Dakota Zoo in Bismarck welcomes wave of new baby animals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As visitors flock to the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck... “Oh, look at the baby,” shouted one zoogoer entering the zoo. ...they’re greeted by some fresh faces. “We’ve had a big wave of babies and it’s changed a lot of our daily care,” said Shannon...
Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River

Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading into Little Muddy River. Abandoned, radioactive proppant from fracking spreading …. ‘I’m gonna miss her smile and her hugs’: New Town …. Ward Co. Commission allocates some ARPA funds to …. Memorial Day weekend barbeque essentials from Prairie …. Cycling enthusiast prepares...
Lifestyle
KX Conversation: Roxi Miller

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our May 27th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with Roxi Miller of Miller Travel Company. Miller spoke about how she got involved in the travel business, what the last two and a half years have been like on business and what she anticipates for this Summer travel season.
KX Conversation: Capital Farmers Market

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our May 25th KX Conversation, we spoke with Lucas Brendel about the Capital Farmers Market. Brendel spoke with Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams about the market’s upcoming season, what’s available for purchase, who can get involved in the market and more.
Business Beat: Magic City Car Wash ready for 1st summer season

Business Beat: Magic City Car Wash ready for 1st summer season. Business Beat: Magic City Car Wash ready for 1st …. ‘I’m gonna miss her smile and her hugs’: New Town …. Ward Co. Commission allocates some ARPA funds to …. Memorial Day weekend barbeque essentials from Prairie...
City Commission clears the way for crypto mining in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck City Commission has paved the way for a new industry to set up shop in Bismarck. North Dakota has long been known for its coal mining. But soon, it might also be known for its crypto mining. This week, Bismarck City Commission allowed crypto mining facilities, also called data centers, to be constructed within city limits.
Jamestown Clean Up Week Successful, Alley Collection to Return

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Niell reports they had a successful Clean Up week in the city. He says he’s spent some time with his staff and the street department to gather what went well, what didn’t, and what can be improved upon for future collections.
Bismarck School District Summer Feed Program schedule released

Information regarding Bismarck School District’s 2022 Summer Feed Program is now available to the public. The program is designed to help aid students who may have trouble securing food during the summer. Throughout Bismarck parks and schools, free, hot meals will be served from Monday-Friday. Below is a list of the meal sites, as well […]
Bismarck man catches possible state record Bigmouth Buffalo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is celebrating a big catch. Mitch Estabrook of Bismarck might be a new record holder for a Bigmouth Buffalo, coming in at 60 pounds 8 ounces. Estabrook said he had a gut feeling to use vacation time to take off work and hit the water. He said he made the catch on May 16th with his bow and arrow.
5 Advantages Of Living In Bismarck Over A Big City

I came from a big city, and the advantages of living here in Bismarck are obvious. I grew up in San Diego, California. I saw an average size city expand in so many areas. Small tiny towns suddenly became populated and basically merged into one. The costs rose incredibly, from the cost of living to the "pulling your hair out on commutes across town" frustrations. I never thought that a smaller city would bring such a soothing feeling. There is not a sense of urgency when you are headed to work at 7:45 am. I kid you not, a 20-mile drive in San Diego at rush hour ( around 7:30-9:00 mornings ) became a 45-minute log jam. If your goal was to eventually own a house, that was shot down by the huge increase in the costs of homes, everywhere.
New Custom Pool Building Company In Bismarck, ND

There's a new pool and spa place coming to the local area. Envision Pools & Outdoor Living is currently doing some remodeling to the old Bismarck Floral and S&B landscaping building at 1400 Airport Road in Bismarck, ND. Envision Pools & Outdoor Living will have spas, pool & patio furniture, patio heaters, and outdoor kitchens.
The Cheapest Home For Sale In ND Is An Hour From BisMan

Living debt-free. It's a wonderful thought. A thought that most of us may never see if we have a home mortgage. Anywhere from 15 to 30 years of that dreaded mortgage payment each and every month. Add your toys like cars, trucks, boats, lake places, ATVs, and of course credit card debt. Yikes, no wonder it's so hard to get out of debt.
Senator Hoeven Secures $136.5 Million for Pipestem Dam Project

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Senator John Hoeven has announced that he helped secure important North Dakota priorities in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 work plan, including $136.5 million to complete the Pipestem Dam safety modification project. Hoeven has been working with the Corps...
Mandan Restaurant Opening Second Location In Bismarck

Old 10 Bar & Grill just celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility. While they have loved serving the people of Mandan over the years, they are now branching out to Bismarck. -- Don't worry Mandan's location will still operate as usual. Never Have I Ever. I'll admit, I've never...
