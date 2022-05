BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was a brighter and milder day than expected. It made for a really pleasant day all across the region. Temperature highs were in the low to mid-70s under partly sunny skies, but that was still a tad below normal for the end of May. On Thursday, more clouds are again expected with highs again in the low 70s. A front will be approaching the region on Friday. This front will usher in more moisture and more clouds that may produce some morning showers. More importantly, some locally strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible by afternoon. If showers and clouds persist in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO