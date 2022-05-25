ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Erickson ends her era at OHS

By Kennedy Wilker OHS Magnet
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

After 36 years of teaching in Owatonna, Ms. Susan Erickson is set on a journey to retire this spring. Ms. Erickson is retiring from teaching as a Developmental Adapted Physical Education teacher at OHS and throughout the Owatonna school district.

Ms. Erickson got into teaching after receiving her Bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State-Mankato and her Master’s degree from St. Catherine. She found interest in this profession her first year of college when it was a relatively new career field. She said, “Growing up I admired my teachers and coaches and wanted to do exactly that.” She grew up living in Owatonna and decided to come back to her home and teach all 36 years of her career here.

Aside from teaching, Ms. Erickson has coached 11 seasons of B-squad softball and served as the varsity assistant coach. She was the volleyball assistant coach for nine seasons and was the assistant varsity coach for the first five years of the OHS Girls Hockey team. She was integral in the addition of girls hockey at OHS. She is currently involved in teaching behind the wheel for driver’s ed and is the site manager and announcer for adaptive floor hockey games.

Although Ms. Erickson is retiring, that is not stopping her from being involved with OHS. Ms. Erickson said, “After I retire I look forward to attending OHS events – concerts, plays, sporting events, and helping with floor hockey games.” She is looking forward to having more time to attend these events and time to spend with her loved ones.

After all these years of being a PE teacher and coach for OHS, Ms. Erickson said, “I will miss my students and wonderful colleagues and spending every day with them.” As this chapter of her life comes to a close, she is excited to step foot in a new one. Ms. Erickson has been a great addition to OHS and will be greatly missed next fall.

