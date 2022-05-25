ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

St. Mary's students learn the risks of drugs and alcohol

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

A science teacher at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna is dedicated to making the process of educating her students on the effects of drugs and alcohol knowledgeable, engaging and fun.

On Monday and Tuesday, Theresa Wagnor, along with Owatonna Police Department Officer Travis Johnson, hosted several activities for Wagnor’s seventh grade students to get experience and insight into the effects of drugs and alcohol.

As part of their health class, students have been learning about the risks and effects of peer pressure, underage drinking and smoking.

“The goal is to educate them on the facts before they end up in situations where wrong choices could be made,” Wagnor said.

Thanks to a partnership with Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths, Johnson was able to bring some equipment to the St. Mary’s gymnasium for the children to participate in activities and small group discussions.

A driving simulator, pedal bikes, cones and goggles simulating different levels of blood alcohol content were provided to the students. They were able to wear the goggles while attempting to drive a car, the bike and walk an obstacle course.

Student Gavin Laughlin commented on the difficulty of seeing and finding the pedals of the bikes with his feet while wearing the goggles. Another student spoke about the interesting contrast between learning about the effects in class and then having the opportunity to get firsthand experience of how alcohol affects the body.

Wagnor says she believes it is important for kids to get out of the classroom and have experiences like this because sometimes a lecture and powerpoint only has so much impact.

“They get talked to a lot,” Wagnor said. “Having these experiences make it real for the kids and has a longer lasting effect rather than just being told facts and statistics. Experiencing something ties it to their emotion and memory of the event, so when they go to high school and are confronted with peer pressure, they’ll have the courage and knowledge to make positive choices.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, alcohol consumption among young people in Minnesota has declined in recent years, however, “risky drinking patterns” such as binge drinking are increasing among some groups. Nearly one-third of all traffic deaths are related to alcohol, and two-thirds of domestic violence cases are related to alcohol abuse.

Research also shows kids who start drinking before the age of 15 are more likely to develop alcohol dependence later in life when compared to those who begin drinking after age 21.

Wagnor said there is evidence to support that educating young teens of the effects of drugs and alcohol, how to say no to peer pressure and giving them self confidence in their choices assists in decreasing the underage use and abuse of drugs an alcohol.

