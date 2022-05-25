ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

How Uvalde is responding to school shooting; Goldman Prize winner Julien Vincent

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing at least...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

NPR

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Biden mourns with community in Uvalde visit

For the second time in as many weeks, the president is visiting a community that's been shattered by a mass shooting. After his visit to Buffalo less than two weeks ago, President Biden is in Uvalde today. His visit comes as the Justice Department today confirmed they'll be conducting a review of the law enforcement response to the shooting and making those findings public. Stella Chavez with member station KERA is reporting from there. Welcome, Stella.
NPR

Questions around police response time add to Uvalde families pain

Residents of Uvalde, Texas, continue to mourn the death of 21 people, including 19 children, in a mass school shooting. They're also asking why law enforcement didn't act faster. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's been five days since one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history. The people of Uvalde, Texas,...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

A teacher struggles to face students after the Texas school massacre

The shooting rampage at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has certainly left much of the country reeling. But for many teachers, well, it was tough to face students the next day. LINDSAY VACAREZA: There was kind of that darker mood, definite feeling of just the sadness aspect of it and...
NPR

A former pastor grieves the loss of his great-granddaughter in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — A retired Baptist pastor in Uvalde, Julián Moreno, stepped up to the pulpit last week to console his congregation during the most soul-jarring event in the history of this community. He did so as he worked through his own grief. Pastor Moreno's great-granddaughter was among...
UVALDE, TX
NPR

The NRA's Secret Tapes

The National Rifle Association opened its annual conference on Friday in Houston — across the state from Uvalde, Texas, which was the site of the country's second-deadliest school shooting earlier this week. Back in 1999, a similar scenario played out. A day after the horrific school shooting at Columbine High School, leaders of the NRA gathered to craft their response. Tim Mak of NPR's Investigations team obtained secret recordings of how they developed their message; it would become their standard response for decades of school shootings to come.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Days after the Uvalde shooting, the NRA convention went on as planned

The National Rifle Association's annual convention came to a close on Sunday, going on as planned in Houston some 300 miles from Uvalde and days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers there. Thousands gathered inside of the George R. Brown Convention Center for the NRA meeting while...
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

In Uvalde, tragedy and food bring a community together

UVALDE, Texas — As residents in Uvalde grapple with the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, many are trying to soothe their community with an age-old salve: Food. All over town people are holding cookouts to make meals for the families of the victims. The gatherings have an improvised feel. Best friends Romie Perez and Elia Zamarripa — both in their mid-60s — learned of one such plan when they bumped into a friend at Walmart, who told them his family was going to grill burgers for distribution at a place commonly referred to as "the Mexican park."
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Biden visits Uvalde as DOJ announces review of how police responded to the attack

The Justice Department will conduct a review of the police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the department announced Sunday. "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Rep. Castro 'lost confidence' in Uvalde officials. So he called the FBI

Today in Uvalde, Texas, questions continue to be asked about the law enforcement response to Tuesday's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School. Families of the victims say police did not do enough to save their loved ones. And at least one official seems to agree. Today at a press conference, Steven McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that in hindsight, it was, quote, "the wrong decision for law enforcement to wait so long before entering the classroom where the shooter was." McCraw also said that 911 recordings show that a child in one of the locked classrooms was on the phone with 911 for an extended period. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had this to say about today's revelations.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Former President Trump speaks at the NRA convention in Houston

Former President Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston — days after a deadly school shooting in another part of Texas. Just days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the NRA is holding its annual convention in Houston amid criticism that it is inappropriate to continue doing so after one of the most deadly school shootings in U.S. history. The NRA's most devoted followers gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where they were greeted by hundreds of anti-NRA protesters across the street, loudly objecting to the presence of the gun group.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Here's what experts say police should have done in the Uvalde school shooting

How long should authorities wait before entering a school if there's an active shooter inside? And how should police deal with distraught parents? The school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, has put a renewed focus on how police train for active shooter situations. NPR's Cheryl Corley talked with tactical experts and has this report.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Opinion: Another mass shooting, but nothing changes

Mass shootings have become a part of America's landscape - this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, another elementary school. We've seen mass shootings at middle schools, at high schools, community colleges and universities. Just since 2000, mass shootings in this country have killed worshipers in churches, synagogues and a Sikh temple. There have been mass shootings on streets and in parking lots, in factories and post offices, airports, movie theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls and diners. And if you think, that's enough; you've made the point, I'd have to say that the facts of all these killings year after year have not made the point. They go on. Over the past few years, there have been mass shootings on military bases, in municipal buildings, at festivals, bowling alleys and spas. There have been mass shootings in states with strict gun laws, in states where a newly 18-year-old can buy a gun but not a beer. There have been mass shootings in supermarkets, as in Buffalo just two weeks ago, in health care clinics and apartment complexes, nursing homes, trailer parks and subways. Some mass shooters have targeted people just because they're Asian, Black, gay, Jewish or Latino. Some just tried to kill as many people as they could. Our children have been in almost as many active shooter drills as school plays because they've seen school shootings almost every year, all those images they can find online of students running out of classrooms with their hands in the air, many in tears, many in shock. God knows what children have seen in nightmares. If you read from the list of mass shootings just in this last generation, you might recognize place names we vowed never to forget - Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, Emanuel AME Church, Pulse nightclub, the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Tree of Life Synagogue, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mass shootings have become - they're the only right words, really - a grim routine. The shock, grief, international attention, vigils, flowers, funerals, eulogies, investigations, shattered families and familiar political arguments now well-practiced before the next horrifying occasion strikes. People care. People pray. But what changes?
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Uvalde Shooting Timeline, The NRA Convention, COVID Cases Higher Than Estimated

Authorities are still trying to piece together the events of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Also, just days after the deadly shooting, the annual NRA Convention returns after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic. And the number of COVID cases are much higher than you think they are, according to new data.
UVALDE, TX
NPR

Former gun industry exec speaks out against NRA's role in mass shootings

In Houston, Texas today, the National Rifle Association is holding its annual conference just days after the deadly school shooting a few dozen miles west in Uvalde. A little later in the program, we're going to hear from our reporter who is there. But first, we're going to hear from someone who spent a lot of time at conventions like this during his two decades as a senior executive in the firearm industry - that is, until he quit and became an advocate for stricter gun laws and an outspoken critic of the NRA.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

Caught in a storm of criticism and internal strife, the NRA meets in Houston

The National Rifle Association opens its annual conference on Friday in Houston — across the state from Uvalde, Texas, which was the site of the country's second-deadliest school shooting earlier this week. The group has drawn criticism from gun control advocates for moving ahead with its previously-scheduled convention, its...
HOUSTON, TX

