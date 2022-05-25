ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridesmaids Had To Pay For A Bride's Whole Bachelorette Trip & TikTok Thinks It's Too Much

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
A bridesmaid has TikTok buzzing over who should pay for what in a bridal party after she was pressured to help cover a bride's entire bachelorette vacation.

"The cost of being a bridesmaid definitely needs to be talked about more," said TikTok creator Erin Confortini, who recently shared her experience on her @moneytomiles account.

"I'm packing right now to go on a bachelorette trip this weekend," Confortini says in the video. "We're flying across the country for five days."

Confortini then asked her viewers: "How do you feel about the bridesmaids paying for the bride's portion of the bachelorette party? Because we're doing that for this trip. We paid for the bride's flight and her portion of the Airbnb."

what do you guys think about this should the bridesmaids pay for the brides bachelorette vacation #moneytok #bacheloretteparty

She says each bridesmaid had to pay $400 for the flight and $240 for the Airbnb. Confortini put down the Airbnb payment, but when it came time for everyone to cover their share via Venmo, the maid of honour insisted that the bride shouldn't have to pay.

"I don't know; the whole thing is just weird to me because, like obviously, I already agreed to go on the bachelorette party, so it would be weird for me to back out after I already booked the Airbnb," said Confortini.

She added that she felt uncomfortable challenging the idea, even though it probably challenged some people's budgets.

"I think I just have a problem anytime someone tells me how much I owe them without asking me if that's an amount that I'm comfortable with," said Confortini.

Confortini ended the video by asking her viewers: What do you guys think? Is this normal?"

Before ending the video, she added that the bridesmaids also covered the cost of the shower by paying about $300 each.

The video has since racked up over 800K views, and a lot of people had feelings about it.

One commenter said: "I just find it odd that when someone decides to get married all of a sudden, all of the people close to them are responsible for all of these expenses," which received over 30,000 likes.

Another person noted that it's acceptable to "pay for her drinks on the trip and maybe food, but absolutely not the flight and Airbnb."

"That's a no for me… you don't get a free vacation for getting married," wrote another user.

"As the bride, I paid a larger amount of the Airbnb to keep cost reasonable," said another woman. "I wanted a really nice place and didn't think it should be at their expense."

One user criticized Confortini's decision to talk about the topic on TikTok, which prompted Confortini to do a follow-up video.

"Being a bridesmaid and bachelorette parties are topics that need to be discussed publicly," she said.

Reply to @user5455107732384 the original video on this topic ▶️ @moneytomiles the cost of being a bridesmaid definitely needs to be talked about more

"I know so many girls that are put in uncomfortable positions financially when they become a bridesmaid," continued Confortini. "Over 7000 people commented on that video, and so many girls were saying that the expectations are just too high for what they can afford."

She added that "it has nothing to do with how much we love the brides."

"I'm not bitter towards her that I took this vacation," Confortini said.

"It's just all of these expenses are out of my financial comfort level. And a lot of people in the comments were saying the same thing."

