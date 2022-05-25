ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota, MN

Woman Injured When 2 Semi-Trucks Sideswipe SUV on I-90

By Andy Brownell
Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides...

