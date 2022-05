The school shooting in Texas that ended the life of 19 students and two teachers weigh heavily on Argyle Middle School Principal James Allrich. When he walked into the building the day after the shootings “people were looking for a level of calmness from me and part of me didn’t want to be calm, because I was angry at what had happened. I was upset at what had happened. I had a lot of emotions.”

