Former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson compared to this star NFL receiver by analyst Brian Baldinger

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
All the dust has settled from the excitement and shenanigans of the 2022 NFL draft, and now six former Ohio State players are focusing on getting into rookie minicamps and beginning the next steps towards starting their NFL careers. And in fact, all six have already inked their rookie contracts, so it’s time to turn the page.

Now that all the smoke and false flag operations that many of the NFL teams throw out there to throw other teams off the scent of what they think of other players are gone, we thought we circle back around and see what NFL.com analyst Brian Baldinger has to say about a couple of the former Buckeyes.

We’re starting with Garrett Wilson, who was taken by the New York Jets as the No. 10 pick in the first round of the draft. As an Ohio State fan, you know what you see with your somewhat untrained eye, but here’s what Baldinger told Buckeyes Wire (with a little help from our friends at Rutgers Wire) about one of the best receivers to ever run through the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy.

“I thought Garrett Wilson was the best receiver in the draft,” said Baldinger. “What you constantly see is his ability to adjust to the ball in the air. Almost acrobatic at times. This allows the QB to have every throw in the playbook, especially the back shoulder throws along the sidelines when the defender is in man coverage. The QB doesn’t have to be perfect as Wilson constantly adjusts naturally to the flight of the ball. It’s early and premature but he reminds me of Davante Adams with more speed. He needs as much work and timing with Zach Wilson as he can get.”

That’s high praise from a guy that would know. As long as Wilson stays healthy and gets in plenty of work with his second-year quarterback, you have to believe the sky is the limit for a guy with such athletic gifts.

