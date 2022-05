I submitted the below article to The Westerly Sun for publication in February 2018. After the horrendous killings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, I am resubmitting it. Now, more than ever, it is time for the School Committee and the Town Council to take action on the issue of school security and not waste time on the trivia that seems to occupy most of their agendas. It is time for Westerly’s elected leaders to demand changes. Remember, the town manager, the superintendent of schools, and the chief of police work for the council and School Committee, respectively. The manager, superintendent and chief make recommendations. But, it is the responsibility of the elected leaders to make tough decisions.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO