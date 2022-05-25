Greenville: Two car wreck sends "multiple" passengers to hospital

A crash on Greenville Boulevard Wednesday afternoon flipped one vehicle, crushed another and saw multiple people transported to the hospital flipped.

According to eyewitnesses and photos from the wreck, a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck that was traveling toward Allen Road was seen flipped in the area of Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive about 4 p.m. A white Ford sedan was also involved in the wreck. Both vehicles suffered severe damage.

Jeremy Anderson, battalion chief with Greenville Fire Rescue, said at the scene that multiple passengers were in both vehicles. Multiple people were transported to ECU Health Medical Center via ambulance. No deaths were reported on scene.

Anderson said that first responders will be reviewing camera footage as the investigation continues.