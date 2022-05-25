Concept Art Revealed for New Downtown Evansville Skatepark
By Ryan O'Bryan
Skateboard enthusiasts (and the rest of the general public) got their first look at what will eventually become Sunset Skatepark along the Evansville riverfront on Wednesday with the City's release of the project's concept art. City of Evansville Releases Concept Art for New Sunset Skatepark. According to the City...
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
One of the most patriotic things you can do this Memorial Day Weekend is to join the Evansville Wartime Museum's 5th Anniversary Celebration. This Saturday, May 28, 2022, you have the opportunity to ride in a few different and very unique airplanes. Local pilots will be volunteering their time and planes to raise money for the Evansville Wartime Museum.
With a senior and sophomore in high school, my days of visiting the Children's Museum of Evansville are likely behind me until I become a grandparent (which is hopefully still many, many, MANY years away). Although it's been several years since my kids had any interest in visiting the museum, I still recall having just as much fun as they did on our many trips down there. We'd climb through the Quack Factory, bang on the drums in the music room, and send countless plastic balls through the whirlpool. If you were to say I was more excited about going there than they were, I wouldn't argue with you.
The 44th Annual Metropolis Illinois Superman Celebration is coming up in June, and if you're a Superman fan, you won't want to miss it!. Metropolis Illinois is known as the adopted home of Superman, and there's no shortage of Superman for fans to enjoy in this town. Here's what Metropolis...
The Newburgh Riverfront won't be hosting big explosions over the river this year. Over the last few years, the Newburgh fireworks show has seemed a little shaky. They have had several issues with the river flooding which caused problems with the pyrotechnics, and it just seems like in the last few years Newburgh has really worked hard to try to pull the grand fireworks show off. Unfortunately in 2022, there won't be a fireworks show in Downtown Newburgh.
Now that the school year is over and summer break is officially here, it's time to find ways to keep those kiddos occupied - you know what they say about idle hands, right? One option that is always popular for young people each year is summer camp, and there are a bunch of them to choose from around the Evansville area.
Summer break is here, and young people throughout Evansville are rejoicing. For most kids, summer is a welcome site, allowing them to do just about whatever they want for the next couple of months. For many kids, though, there is a drawback to being out of school - missing out on school lunches. Sadly, there are a lot of students who rely on the food they receive each day during the school year. Luckily, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is able to continue providing those important meals throughout the summer for families that need them.
Bob's Burgers is a hit TV Show that's finally heading to the big screen, and you can celebrate with a Bob's Burgers-themed burger!. If you've ever seen Bob's Burgers you know part of the genius of the show is the little touches added. On the burger of the day board in the background of each episode, there's always some kind of specialty burger that has a funny pun in the name. To celebrate the release of the Bob's Burgers movie, The Burgh House at Showplace Cinemas Newburgh released a limited edition specialty line of Bob's Burgers-themed burgers!
Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside. Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.
It's a bird, it's a plane, what it's not is a BOBCAT! A Kentucky neighborhood got quite the scare when residents observed what they thought was a wild animal. Monday night in Owensboro neighbors witnessed what they thought was a bobcat in the city. Calls started coming into the Owensboro Police Department dispatch center over the course of two days. Next thing you know the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page drops a post and has everyone in town in a panic.
Are you ready to show off your spelling skills in a drunk spelling bee battle? GhostLight Lounge in Owensboro is bringing together two of our favorite things. Beer and Spelling! Yes, you heard it right. It's a fun new excuse to drink. Beef up your spelling skills to prove you're...
Whether you're looking for a quick getaway or needing a break from life for a while this hidden cottage in Western Kentucky is sure to be the sanctuary you need. Just when you think you know all about where you live you do some discovering and find there is so much more. I was recently powering searching the Airbnb website looking for unique places in Kentucky and Hattie's popped up. Then I realized it is right here in Maceo, Kentucky.
Sally Phillips is the powerhouse behind the Opportunity Center. She is passionate about providing training, advocacy, and support to people with disabilities. Of course, she cannot do this alone, she has an amazing staff who are just as passionate about helping those with disabilities achieve their life goals. There is also a very active Board who volunteers their time to help in any way they can.
When my son was little, I was always on the lookout for fun places for him to play, and meet new friends. We lived in a bigger city, so there were several fun options for him, but I was left to sit on the sidelines with no real adult interaction. One family in Haubstadt, IN has found an awesome way to combine playtime and coffee time.
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
As the Blandford family home has grown with new kitties, the question is, what to name them. Mia Kate could have chosen any name like Bella, Lucy, Chloe, OR Angel. Any of those would have been a safe and popular pick. Instead, she named her kitten Barb which is just purrfect.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m Chloe, a long-term resident, and senior sweetie. At 7 years old, I don’t care much for toys and lived for pets and lap time. With that being said, I could definitely benefit from some extra physical activity to get down to my goal weight. I am declawed, so you won’t need to worry about me scratching on the couch or climbing up the curtains. I was surrendered because my family was moving and couldn’t take me. I’m hoping to retire in my next home and stay put for the rest of my golden years! I like everyone I meet and would do fine as a single pet or with others. Did I mention that I’m eligible for our Pets for Seniors Program, too?
Dee's Diner in Owensboro serves a full line of breakfast and lunch items that include pancakes big enough to fill up a pizza box. Satisfy your hunger with comfort food like your mother or grandmother once made. Take a look at the food and menu to see why you need to visit this hidden gem!
Six months after a devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky, residents are still trying to pick up the pieces of their lives. Owensboro storm chaser Christopher Conley is sharing drone footage showing how much has been accomplished along with the damage that remains. Here's a bird's eye view of Bremen, Princeton, and Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
The Evansville Rescue Mission's motto is 'Loving the Lost'. Who are the lost? Sadly, that could be any of us at some point in our lives. The Evansville Rescue Mission has been proving a number of services to help people get back on their feet for over 100 years right here in Evansville.
