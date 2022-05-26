ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How to help after Texas school shooting

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzpkD_0fqKMlkj00

Americans have turned their attention to Uvalde, Texas, after the devastating shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two adults dead on Tuesday.

The mass shooting marked the second-deadliest school shooting in recent U.S. history behind the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut that left 26 victims dead.

As onlookers search for ways to get involved and help those affected, local and national efforts are in place to support the victims, families and others coping with the trauma of yet another mass shooting in this country.

MORE: Biden addresses nation on 'horrific' Texas school shooting: 'We have to act'

Blood Drives

Even for people not in the immediate local area, organizations like the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center are able to connect blood donors with those in need at local Uvalde hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twPMI_0fqKMlkj00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: Texas Sen. John Cornyn prepares to donate blood at the South Texas Blood Bank's emergency blood drive on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

"Thanks to generous blood donors, we were able to send 15 units of blood to Uvalde via helicopter to be available at the site of the shooting and at the area hospitals," the organization announced Wednesday morning . "Later this afternoon, we received a request and sent an additional 10 units of blood to a hospital in Uvalde."

The critical need comes on the heels of a months-long blood supply shortage.

With the center’s supply is running low, the organization said, "This tragedy highlights the importance of always having blood available on the shelf and before it’s needed."

An emergency blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde. As of time of publication, all appointments were booked through Saturday but the center stressed that help would still be needed and encouraged people to reserve appointments through Memorial Day.

Verified Fundraisers

Online and virtual donations are highly-visible, immediate ways to financially support victims' families, first responders and local communities impacted by mass shootings, but it's vital to ensure the source is trusted, vetted and honestly managing funds.

According to the school's website , First State Bank of Uvalde has set up a memorial fund account for the victims of Tuesday's shooting. Those looking to donate may contribute funds at any First State Bank branch or mail checks to P.O. Box 1908, Uvalde, TX, 78802, with checks payable to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

Donors may also contribute using Zelle by sending payments to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SdNC_0fqKMlkj00
Brandon Bell/Getty Images - PHOTO: Community members distribute food to people waiting to donate blood at the South Texas Blood Bank's emergency blood drive on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

VictimsFirst is a nonprofit network of families of the deceased and survivors from the last two decades of mass shootings. It originated in 2012 to protect victims, educate communities and fund first responders and victims.

The VictimsFirst fund created in the wake of the Uvalde tragedy is supported by the National Compassion Fund in partnership with GoFundMe and the San Antonio Area Foundation. The National Compassion Fund is a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, and states on its website that it collects donations and is in charge of forming a "local Steering Committee to determine eligibility and distribution of funds."

Anita Busch, president of VictimsFirst and co-founder of the National Compassion Fund, whose own family has suffered through two mass shootings -- the 2012 theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado, and the 2017 Las Vegas concert shooting -- helped create a new model for charitable giving to ensure that 100% of donations collected for victims of mass casualty crime actually go directly to the victims.

"For Uvalde, we'll continue to collect and set it up very similar to El Paso,” she told ABC News, referencing the group's work after the 2019 Walmart shooting. "The National Compassion Fund will also be administering those funds. We will make sure that it’s a separate bank account, that everything is transparent and once we’re satisfied as victims of previous mass shootings, we’ll go ahead and put the funds into the NCF."

"We're very transparent about what we collect and if there's any question [about what someone gives], we ask and get that in writing -- put that in the correct bank accounts and go from there," she said. "We are so grateful that public intent will be very transparent."

Busch added that donors could "give to the victims or you can give to the community or both, just as we did in Buffalo," referring to the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 people dead.

Busch also serves as a Mass Violence Relief Specialist and adviser to the National Compassion Fund, and has personally helped victims, survivors and communities behind the scenes in more than 30 mass casualty crimes.​

There are also two Uvalde area funeral homes that posted on social media about covering the cost of services for families of the shooting victims.

"For over 60 years, we have supported Uvalde and beyond," Rushing-Estes Mortuary Uvalde wrote in a Facebook post. "Today, our resolve is stronger than ever. We are here for the people of Uvalde and our professionals are currently at Robb Elementary assisting law enforcement. As the situation develops and we have the opportunity to assist our community, not one family will be charged for our services."

Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home also said in a Facebook post that it would handle any services for victims free of charge. "We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need," the post read. "Hillcrest will be assisting families with NO COST for funerals for all involved in today’s horrific events. Prayer for our small amazing town."

Grief Counseling

There are also resources available for people not in the immediate Uvalde area who may be caring for others coping with anxiety and residual trauma, or who may be affected themselves.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline, a year-round disaster crisis counseling hotline, is available to anyone in the U.S. experiencing distress or other mental health concerns related to recent mass shootings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rF6bJ_0fqKMlkj00
Dario Lopez-mills/AP - PHOTO: The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022.

The free, confidential services are available 24/7 and offered in over 100 languages, including Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"It is common to feel distress before, during, and after a disaster. Emotional distress is second only to death and injury in terms of the toll disasters take within impacted communities," the organization said in a press release. "Most distress symptoms are temporary, but for some individuals and families these symptoms may last for weeks or months after a natural or human-caused disaster, including incidents of mass violence."

Anyone experiencing distress or other mental health concerns related to disaster can call or text 1-800-985-5990 to connect with a trained counselor. Spanish-speakers can call or text the hotline and press "2" for 24/7 bilingual support.

Deaf or hard of hearing American Sign Language users experiencing disaster distress can contact the hotline by dialing 1-800-985-5990 through a direct videophone option via any videophone-enabled device, or by selecting the “ASL Now” option on the hotline's website at disasterdistress.samhsa.gov. Videophone calls are answered 24/7 by trained crisis workers fluent in ASL from hotline's crisis center partner DeafLEAD.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline also has Online Peer Support Communities for survivors of mass violence in the U.S.

Victims' loved ones and emergency responders with experience from mass violence can connect with one another in a private, moderated Facebook group to offer or receive emotional support in the aftermath of a mass shooting. This can include methods to cope, memorial dates, self-care strategies, and support through daily living challenges.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Beast

Texas Cops Labeled ‘Great Actors’ by Furious Uvalde Families

The chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder. Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Faith Leaders, Police Assist in Uvalde

As the Uvalde community reels from the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school, support and resources from North Texas continue to pour in. This week, a number of North Texas police departments have deployed members to assist in Uvalde where 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary on Tuesday.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Boston

Melrose man finds his own way to support Uvalde, Texas, Community

MELROSE – From his dining room table, Mike Carraggi is working to unite one community to help another, thousands of miles away. The 33-year-old father of two said this past week's events from Uvalde, Texas, left him with no choice but to step up. "When you see something like this happen, you just think: How can I help?" Carraggi is raising money to help cover the cost of some meals for the staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. It is where most of the victims of Tuesday's school shooting are being treated. His goal is to raise $2,500 for the hospital and local organizations on...
MELROSE, MA
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, TX
AFP

Police 'wrong' not to breach door during Texas shooting

A top Texas security official said Friday that police were wrong to delay storming the classroom where a teen gunman was holed up with dead and wounded children -- fueling fears that police inaction cost lives in Uvalde. "From the benefit of hindsight... it was the wrong decision, period," Texas Department of Public Safety director Steven McCraw told an emotional news conference, at which his voice broke repeatedly as he was assailed by questions over the delay.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Atlanta

Local parents respond strongly following Texas school shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Metro Atlanta parents are reacting to the horrible news of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CW69’s Valencia Jones spoke with local parents who shared their thoughts on the tragedy. Parents waited in a long line of cars outside Trip Elementary School Tuesday afternoon to pick up their kids after the last day of classes, and on the minds of many of those Gwinnett County parents was the tragic Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and injured several others. Yosan Konan said she’s concerned...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
KSAT 12

TribCast: Another terrible week in Texas

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James and Jolie about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and whether anything will be done to prevent another one.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Lubbock honors Uvalde victims with flameless vigil

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents gathered at Charles A. Guy park to remember victims of the Uvalde school shooting on Friday night. “We all decided it would be a good idea just to memorialize them,” vigil organizer Kaitlyn Mankin said. It was a way to memorialize the 19...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

The names: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nineteen children were looking forward to a summer filled with Girl Scouts and soccer and video games. Two teachers were closing out a school year that they started with joy and that had held such promise. They’re the 21 people who were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Some families have been willing to share their stories with The Associated Press and other media. Others asked for privacy. Here are their names.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#South Texas#Funerals#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Americans#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
worldnewsera.com

Salvador Ramos’ father pictured for first time since Texas school shooting

The distraught father of 18-year-old Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos was photographed in public for the first time Thursday since his son killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School earlier in the week. The photos show the teary-eyed 42-year-old father — also named Salvador Ramos — embracing...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas DPS Director: Students and teachers called 911 while police waited

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas DPS Director made no bones about it. He said officers at the scene made the wrong decision by not going into the classroom.Steven McCraw said, "The scene commander considered it a barricaded subject and that at the time there were no more children at risk. Obviously, based upon the information we have there were children in that classroom that were at risk."Simply put, McCraw said the incident command officer did not believe there was still an active shooter situation.He said officers though they were only dealing with a barricaded gunman.McCraw also said that within...
TEXAS STATE
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
GMA

GMA

52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy