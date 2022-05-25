ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Adorable Announcement Made By Popular Zoo in Minnesota

By Jessica Williams
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you heard cheers and applause throughout Minnesota today, it may have been because of the latest baby announcement in our state. And it's a BIG one! I haven't heard if a baby shower is happening at all but if you were planning on buying a gift, you'll need to have...

AM 1390 KRFO

Midwest Man Has Been Eating a Big Mac a Day For 50 Years

Admit it. You still enjoy a burger from McDonald's once in a while. Or perhaps it's their McNuggets you crave with your favorite dipping sauce. Either way, the golden arches appear in your sights once in a while. Even more, if you have kids! Gotta get those Happy Meal toys! But a midwest man has everyone beat in his love of McDonald's because, after 50 years, he's still 'loving it!
WISCONSIN STATE
Are There Banned Baby Names in Minnesota? You Betcha!

There sure are a lot of unique baby names these days. Every generation has a new round of distinctive names that get people's heads turning. But eventually, they become part of the norm and we get used to it. There are, however, a few baby names that are forbidden in...
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans in Vegas – Rookie Mistakes to Avoid (and things to do)

I have been to Las Vegas probably close to 10 times or so. It's one of our favorite go-to vacation spots. I know everyone thinks of gambling when they think of Las Vegas, but there is SO many other things to do. Obviously there is the gambling part, but you don't need to do that. In fact, with everything else there is to do, you could avoid that completely... I said you COULD.
AM 1390 KRFO

Turtles May Need Help Crossing Minnesota Roads

UNDATED -- This is the peak time of year for turtles crossing streets and roads in Minnesota. Late May and June is also when many are hit by vehicles. D-N-R research biologist Krista Larson says some turtles are moving between bodies of water, however:. The majority of turtles that people...
CBS Minnesota

8 Great Danes Rescued From Minivan In Western Minnesota: ‘The Worst We’ve Seen In A Long Time’

Originally published May 26 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog rescue group says it’s helping eight Great Danes recover after the dogs, most of which were starving, were seized from a minivan in western Minnesota. The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says its volunteers rescued the dogs Monday night. While two of the breeding females were adequately fed, the rest of the dogs were starving and struggling to survive. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male, weighed just 63 pounds. A healthy Great Dane at that age would generally weigh double that, if not more. (credit: Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota...
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
Kat Kountry 105

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – MAY 26, 2022

Walleye anglers are having lots of success using jigs and live bait rigs tipped with shiners, especially in 5-15 feet of water. Leeches and crawlers are beginning to turn fish as well. The warmer temperatures at the end of this week should result in an even better bite and more consistent action. Please note that water levels are running extremely high in lakes and rivers near the Canadian border, including within Voyageurs National Park.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 27

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,269 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,628. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Due to the upcoming holiday weekend, the next COVID update will be Tuesday, June 1.
Power 96

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
boreal.org

The story of how the biggest walleye ever caught in Minnesota is coming home

Photo courtesy of the Gunflint Trail Historical Society. Exclusive Boreal Community Media content by Laura Durenberger-Grunow - May 25, 2022. It’s 1979. The location is Seagull River, Minnesota, where it enters Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. It was during this time that the biggest walleye ever recorded in Minnesota was caught by someone named LeRoy Chiovitte. And now that walleye is coming home in an induction ceremony that will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
