Michigan has an official state song, but in most cases, it is NOT the song we learned to sing in elementary school. Does anyone remember the words to that song?. The song "Michigan, My Michigan" was written by Douglas Malloch. This is the song we all learned in elementary school and were told it was the "state song". I hate to be the one to break the news -- but that song is NOT the official "state song".

6 DAYS AGO