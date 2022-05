This chart shows the seven-day average number of COVID-19 diagnoses in Los Alamos versus date. On a scale of 0 to 100, the diagnoses index quantifies the current level of diagnoses by using a comparison with daily levels since the start of the pandemic (the higher the index, the more severe the current state of the pandemic is). The current number of diagnoses is higher than 94 percent of preceding days. Source: New Mexico Department of Health. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO