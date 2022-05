The City of Marshall receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Each spring the City must prepare an Annual Action Plan outlining how it will allocate its funds for the upcoming year. This notice is to alert all interested parties in how we intend to allocate our PY 2022 CDBG funds and to make the draft Annual Action Plan available for review and comment from June 1st through June 30th, 2022. Due to the delay in HUD’s release of the proposed PY 2022 awards, Marshall has been given an extension to the filing of the Annual Action Plan. The program year runs from June 1 through May 31 of each year; however the submission date for this year’s Annual Action Plan extended from April 15th to July 13th in order for accurate award amounts to be included in the plan. The draft Annual Action Plan will be on the City’s website at marshalltexas.net/336/Community-Development-Block-Grant or available for review at City Hall (401 S. Alamo) between 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Monday through Thursday.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO