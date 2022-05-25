ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Ladies Night at Prairie Community Church

By Prairie Community Church
eplocalnews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies, please join us 6:30-8PM on the first Wednesday of the month this summer for...

www.eplocalnews.org

thenewsleaders.com

Quilts being displayed for July 4 auction

Delrose Fischer and Betty Schloemer worked hard May 18 hanging up dazzling hand-made quilts in the vast lobby of Heritage Hall by the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Schloemer and Fischer are two of the current 14 members of the St. Joseph Parish Quilt Group. Since 1986, when it started, the group’s members past and present have made more than 1,000 quilts. The stunning works are auctioned off every summer at the St. Joseph Parish Fourth of July Festival, and the proceeds are used to help the parish.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do in the Twin Cities for Memorial Day weekend

Here are five things to do in the Twin Cities over Memorial Day weekend.🎸 Spend the night at a music festival! Minifest, a 7-hour evening of live entertainment, gets underway at 6pm on Friday in Minneapolis. $25. 🕺 Dance to disco at an Abba-inspired dance party Friday night at Varsity Theater. $20+.🕯 Community organizations host "Rise and Remember: A George Floyd Global Memorial Celebration" at George Floyd Square Saturday. Free. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 Bring the family to "the world’s biggest bounce house" in St. Louis Park. The traveling exhibit runs through June 6 and has time slots by age group, including one for adults. $19-$39. 🇹🇭 Celebrate Thai New Year with food, live performances and a papaya-eating contest during the Minnesota Songkran Festival Saturday-Sunday. Free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

'Absolutely unbelievable' new building opens to help veterans in south Minneapolis

A few years ago, Tom McKenna was in a bit of a pickle. A decade earlier, McKenna, a Marine Corps veteran, had started an organization to help homeless and struggling veterans after driving past a homeless veteran at an Arden Hills intersection. He took the man to a Walmart and bought him the simplest of things that he needed most: underwear and socks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Majority Of Longfellow Neighbors Say They Want The MPD 3rd Precinct To Be Reimagined As Something Completely New

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When officers abandoned the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct on May 28, 2020, three days after George Floyd was murdered, it was set on fire. Two years later, it remains abandoned, burned and barricaded. In a community conversation session held last week, Longfellow neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% said yes. The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered “no,” their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata School District Works to Protect Against Active Shooters

Local School Districts Prepare for Worst-Case Shooting Scenarios. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., is raising questions and concerns about security plans at schools across the nation. But some local school districts, like Wayzata, have been preparing for worst-case scenarios for decades. At North Woods Elementary in...
WAYZATA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Twin Cities

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Restaurant Ceviche Seafood House to Open Soon in Plymouth

A new seafood restaurant plans to open soon in Plymouth. Ceviche Seafood House, would fill a spot at 3500 Vicksburg Lane near Cub Foods. The Plymouth City Council approved a liquor license for the restaurant on Tuesday night. It would replace El Azteca restaurant, which closed last winter. Construction is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE

