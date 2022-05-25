Canadian company creating electricity technology moving into former Murray plant, creating 150 jobs
A Canadian company making new electricity distribution technology is taking over a former engine plant in Murray with plans to create 150 full-time jobs. Hollobus Technologies, a subsidiary of British Columbia company Superior Tray Systems, will invest $2.25 million in taking over the former Briggs & Stratton engine plant to create...
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs. A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Starbucks workers at a southern Illinois location announced their intention to file for a union election. According to a release from Starbucks Workers United, hourly workers at the location on East Main Street in Carbondale made the announcement on Friday morning, May 27. They plan to...
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
Plans for a public-private partnership between Murray State University, a nonprofit and a developer to improve campus dining and housing facilities moved forward Thursday. The university’s board of regents finance committee voted unanimously in favor of a motion authorizing MSU president Bob Jackson to execute a predevelopment agreement with RISE Real Estate and proceed with the development of a suitable financing model and land lease agreement for the project. The full board of regents will vote on the motion next week.
Motorists who regularly travel through the U.S. 62 intersection with KY 95/Main Street at Calvert City in Marshall County should be aware of the potential for traffic delays during peak traffic periods. As part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project along U.S. 62 between Calvert City and the Marshall-McCracken County...
MARION, KY - It's a local water problem that may receive help from the federal government. The dam at Lake George in Marion, Kentucky had to be breached at the end of April. City leaders say a leak threatened to cause a failure to the structure. We spoke to Mayor...
After a two-year hiatus, the Murray-Calloway County pool will reopen on June 10. The pool will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am until 5 pm and Sundays from 12 until 5 pm. Children two and under get in free; for children ages 2-7, it's $4.50; for ages 8-18,...
A few lucky car shoppers will pay only $88 for a used car this weekend during a special event at Toyota of Hopkinsville. During the used car “Price Crusher” sales event, all used vehicles will be displayed in a secured area at Toyota of Hopkinsville, 4395 Fort Campbell Road.
The 400-Mile Yard Sale that runs along historic US 68 will return for its 18th year next week. After two years of uncertainty, the sale returns from June 2-5 with a new director and a renewed mission to reinvigorate small communities across the state. "The focus of the 400-mile sale...
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – This weekend a local man will be honored during the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600. Logan county’s Patriot Cpl. Josh Moore will have his name on Cole Custer’s windshield as part of the NASCAR salutes program. A fallen soldier’s name is placed on the windshield instead of the driver’s name for the annual memorial day weekend race.
For the second straight year, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. The restriction will take effect on Saturday. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts,...
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Movies in the Park starts June 9. The family-friendly movie series is is shown on an inflatable screen set up in the grassy area near the Music Garden between the Noble Park Pool and Lake Gerry B. Montgomery. According to the city, each movie starts...
The Graves County Fiscal Court has opened several items up for bid. The court is accepting bids for up to three new 2023 Tri-Axle Cab and Chassis Trucks, while surplussing ones already in the county’s possession. “We are going through the process for bidding for these trucks just as...
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Auburn Fire Department said a truck flipped on Cave Springs Road Friday morning. According to officials, the driver took the SRE corner too fast and flipped the vehicle. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 a.m. The driver sustained minor injuries,...
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools Nutrition Director Trista Snider has received word that the 2022-23 academic year will mark a return to priced meals in schools. The Tennessee School Nutrition Program recently issued a notice of operational changes for the upcoming school year. The document stated, “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided waivers to allow all children to eat at no cost through the USDA Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program. Since April 2020, children throughout the United States have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them. However, USDA no longer has the authority to grant such waivers, and, as such, school meal service will resume through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, operating as it did prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.”
The publication of a legal notice in the Kentucky New Era’s classifieds section on Wednesday means that Hopkinsville’s new alcohol ordinance — adopted last week by city council — is in effect and allows Sunday sales in bars, restaurants and package stores. The authorization comes just...
