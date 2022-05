America's high-tech sector has been a key driver of economic growth in recent years - and this will likely continue. STEM fields - those in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - are critical for the U.S. to remain competitive globally. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which refers to STEM careers as "tomorrow's jobs," employment in STEM occupations is projected to grow by 10.5% between 2020 and 2030, compared to 7.5% growth in non-STEM jobs.

