Bismarck, ND

BisMan’s Rob Meltzer & Rick Rider – “Theater Of The Sports Minded”

By Bromo
 3 days ago
Just for the heck of it, try and do this one time... ...while you are watching a sporting event, like baseball or football...OR hockey, pretend like you are a play-by-play announcer ( on the radio, not television ). You will find out in about 10 seconds just how hard it is....

