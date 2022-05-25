ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Pomp and circumstance: BHS graduates 66 students

By Ryan Hanrahan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear Creek Middle School eighth grade teacher Rob Hammond had a simple message for the 2022 graduating class of Buffalo High School — don’t be a passenger in life. “You might have bad things happen to you,” Hammond said. “You might have some bad health, you might have a broken heart,...

Sheridan Media

Important Update for 2022 Sheridan High School Graduation

Due to the forecast and potential for inclement weather, the Sheridan High School Graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29th at 11 a.m. will be moved inside to ensure a safe environment for our students, families, and guests. Moving inside to the main gymnasium unfortunately limits our capacity for the number...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday / Sunday, May 28 and 29, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Jamie Green at Keyhole Reservoir in Crook County, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (5/1/22 – 5/22/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Kaycee state performance comes with medals, school records

As if Karcee Maya’s season could not have gotten much better, the Kaycee High School track star took first in the 400-meter dash, broke three school records and notched new personal records in each of her four events. Her performance helped the five-member girls team to a sixth-place finish at the 1A state track meet in Casper this past weekend.
KAYCEE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County School Board approves recommendation to change insurance

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County School District #1 Board of Education approved a staff member’s recommendation Tuesday to change its property and casualty insurance provider. In response to the district’s May request for bid for property and casualty insurance, HUB International provided a quote of a $1,241,305...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through May 21

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 14. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Worland woman announces bid for governor

WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday. Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline. Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years...
Sheridan Media

Vandals deface Tongue River Cave, again

The Bighorn National Forest Service has announced that currently, efforts to resume cleanup around Tongue River Cave have been mobilizing. But the BNF also reports some unfortunate news as vandals in the last few weeks covered recently cleaned areas with fresh graffiti that will also need to be removed along with the older paint.
SHERIDAN, WY
greybullstandard.com

Minchow’s Food Court to close doors

A Lovell culinary institution will close its doors next week after 25 years in operation. Minchow’s Food Court, which opened on East Main Street in 1997 to serve sub sandwiches, tacos, burgers and ice cream, will cease operations after being unable to hire a proper staff, owner Jim Minchow said this week.
LOVELL, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, May 26

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vaping, May 25, Wright Junior Senior High School, CCSO. Around 9:04 a.m. May...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, May 27

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Thunderstorm watch issued for Campbell County

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northeastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., per NWS, which advises that some storms could be severe with potentially damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Catalytic Converters Stolen In Sheridan Area

It’s a device on a vehicle that helps car manufacturers comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s stringent regulations on fuel emissions, but lately some Sheridan area thieves have been wanting it for other reasons. The Sheridan Police Department says between April 20th and May 23rd, six people have...
SHERIDAN, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Crook; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CROOK WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Localized amounts up to around 30 inches. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY

