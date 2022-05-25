School district, police respond to Texas school shooting

Organizations collaborate in an effort to make students, families, staff feel safer

Last week's mass school shooting in Texas has rocked the nation.

Knowing this, the Newberg School District is taking measures to help students, parents and staff feel safer in classrooms after a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news from Texas," Gregg Koskela, the district's communications coordinator, said in an email to local families on the evening of the shooting. "All of us grieve over this loss of life and unfathomable pain and loss."

"Safety for our students and staff is always our first priority and that is just as true every day as it will be tomorrow. We have spoken with the (Newberg-Dundee Police) department and they share our sorrow and our commitment to safety. They are ready as always to work for the safety of our students and staff in our schools. Tomorrow they will have increased awareness and plans in place so that students and staff can do their best to have as normal day as possible."

Parents reported seeing police vehicles at several Newberg schools, including Mabel Rush Elementary, Chehalem Valley Middle School and C.S Lewis Academy.

"My heart goes out to the entire community in Uvalde Texas," Police Chief Jeff Kosmicki said in an email. "After watching this tragedy unfold, I felt it was important that the Newberg-Dundee Police Department provide our community with a visual reminder that our officers are here to protect our students, teachers and staff. I hope our presence today provided that assurance."

He ended his email with a request: "Please remember if you see something say something."

Sarah Kimsey-Sauro said she almost kept her children, who attend Antonia Crater Elementary School, home the day after the shooting, but relented because a book fair was happening and she didn't want them to miss out on another activity after two years of the pandemic.

"(When I heard about the shooting), I actually stood up and started heading toward the door without even thinking about it," Kimsey-Sauro said over Facebook Messenger. "My heart started to race and I started crying. Our babies should be safe at school; for some kids it actually may be safer than home for them but how can they feel safe? They have practice to face a stranger with a high powered weapon.

"It was an incredibly helpless feeling. My oldest was born the day before Sandy Hook and I have honestly struggled with them being in school since she started kindergarten."

Kimsey-Sauro also said she had mixed feelings about the NDPD's presence the day after the shooting.

"I think them immediately putting a plan in place meant a lot to the community; I know it made some people feel better to have police presence there," she said. "But isn't that just admitting we have a serious problem in this country? If our kids have to have police officers at school?"

Kimsey-Sauro added that when she was picking up her kids from school, she heard their peers talking about how the police had been there all day. Kimsey-Sauro said her 5-year-old daughter asked her why the police had to "watch us all day."

"When I said they were there to make sure something bad didn't happen, she got quiet and then said, 'is something bad going to happen to me at school,'" Kimsey-Sauro said. "I couldn't even answer her."

"Different people have different kinds of reactions to events like this, whether that is shock, sadness or anger," Koskela wrote. "All those feelings are valid and we want to all do our best to show patience, respect and grace for each other. We also strive to be a community where if we are worried about someone or something we see, we want to say something. If you or your student have concerns about safety, there are multiple ways to reach out."

Koskela recommended contacting trusted adults such as a counselor, teacher or principal. He also suggested calling Safe Oregon at 844-472-3367 or visiting its website at www.safeoregon.com. Safe Oregon is a program open 24/7 for Oregon students, parents, school staff and community members to report student safety concerns.

Additionally, students have access to counselors in every school district building if they need support. Adults can also learn how to speak to their children about violence at https://bit.ly/3aoRclh.

"Let's all take care of each other," Koskela said.

