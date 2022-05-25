Miami Heat Shut Out Of All-NBA Teams Despite Having Best Record In The East

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro left off All-NBA teams

So much for having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat were left off the All-NBA teams when they were announced Tuesday. Jimmy Butler was the Heat's best candidate but Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro deserved at least some consideration.

Here's the official release from the NBA:

"Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today.

Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots (500 total points), earning his fourth consecutive selection to the First Team and sixth All-NBA Team honor overall (First Team, Second Team and Third Team). This is the third All-NBA First Team selection each for Dončić (476 points) and Jokić (476 points), the 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player. Booker (460 points) is making his debut on the All-NBA Team. Tatum (390 points) joins Booker as a first-time selection to the All-NBA First Team.

With the selection of Antetokounmpo (27 years old), Dončić (23), Jokić (27), Booker (25) and Tatum (24), the Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time in 67 years (1954-55 season). Dončić is the fourth player in NBA history to be named to the All-NBA First Team three or more times before turning 24, joining Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant and Max Zaslofsky."

