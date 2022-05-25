Candidate Spotlight: Martin Hicks

Over the past few weeks the Cibola County DWI program and the Grants Municipal Court has been sending community service workers to pick up trash in Grants. This has contributed to the natural beauty of our City. As hikers of the Continental Divide trail come thru Grants I have heard many positive comments about the cleanliness of our City. I want to express my appreciation to all of our community service workers. Everyone of them have worked hard to fulfill their obligation to the Courts and to give something back to the community. When you see these fine men and women, please honk your horn and wave! Better yet, stop and say, "Thank You".

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO