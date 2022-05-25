ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

New Mexico Lawmakers Hold Listening Event for Veterans in Gallup

 3 days ago

GALLUP, N.M.-Today Representative D. Wonda Johnson (D-Churchrock) hosted a town hall listening event on the UNM Gallup Campus. Rep. Johnson was joined by panelists US Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM 03), State Representatives Eliseo Alcon (D-Milan) and Harry Garcia (D-Grants), city officials, and representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs and...

pinonpost.com

Biden’s ‘trans’ HHS official visits ABQ to promote ‘environmental justice,’ abortion

Apparently, the Joe Biden administration’s top priorities are “environmental justice” and “equity,” with his Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Dr. “Rachel” Levine making a stop in New Mexico to talk about those priorities with local leaders, including far-left Democrat Mayor of Albuquerque, Tim Keller. Levine, a biological man who identifies as a “transgender woman” oversees the “Office of Climate Change and Health Equity.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bigrapidsnews.com

Students displaced by fire hold prom at governor's mansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The largest wildfire in New Mexico history wouldn’t stand in the way of a normal prom for Mora High School students. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham saw to that. Students laughed and danced with Lujan Grisham at the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday evening –...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies and events in New Mexico

Memorial Day isn't just another holiday, but a day to remember and honor the brave Americans who fought and died for this country. In New Mexico, remembrance ceremonies and other events are planned to help honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Here is a list of events happening in...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would prevent VA clinic closures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring a bill that would eliminate the commission recommending the closure of VA clinics. The legislation, introduced by Senator Heinrich, would eliminate the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission recommended the closure of clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Española, and Raton. They are also considering moving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Critical Race Theory “summer reading” for New Mexico teachers from PED

The following letter and books were received by a teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools for their “summer reading.” The books, sent to social studies teachers from NM PED, are of course meant to filter into the classroom in indoctrinating New Mexico students into PED’s new “CRT-laden” social studies standards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico Medicaid recipients far outstrip any other state

The Rio Grande Foundation is doing some research on the shortage of medical professionals in the State and ran across the following chart from Kaiser Family Foundation. We have known for many years that New Mexico has a lot of people on Medicaid, the federal/state health program for the poor.
HEALTH
KRQE News 13

New Mexico earns more than $2.4 million from cannabis tax

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first month of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico has earned the state more than $2.4 million in cannabis excise taxes. That’s from more than 100 retailers, according to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD). Legal recreational cannabis retail sales began on April 1, 2022. On opening day alone, retailers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

New Mexico county to ease oil and gas drilling rules despite new evidence of health dangers

A mapping project released today by nonprofit environmental groups EarthWorks and FracTracker shows that more than 12.3 million people live within a half-mile of an oil and gas facility in the United States — 144,377 of them in New Mexico. And earlier this month, a mostly rural county just south of Albuquerque passed an ordinance that could increase that number further.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Target 7 checks money claims made at Attorney General debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOAT along with our media partners at KKOB Radio and The Albuquerque Journal hosted a debate for the democratic candidates in the attorney general race ahead of the primary on June 7. Both democrat candidates, Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez and State Auditor Brian Colon...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s pandemic gun sales boom might be over

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, interest in legal gun purchases in New Mexico spiked. But new FBI background check data suggests that interest might have waned a bit. While there’s no way to know exactly how many firearms are sold in New Mexico, a count of background checks can give a rough sense […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Attorney General Democratic Primary Debate

Candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for state Attorney General are facing off in a live debate. The candidates will be answering the tough questions and will share their view for the Office of the Attorney General.
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

Electric customers should check for double billing in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) –The Farmington Electric Utility System says it inadvertently billed twice with customers seeing the second bill on their online account. The utility says it is working to correct the error. Affected customers are not responsible for the extra charges. Anyone who’s been billed twice is asked to call the Farmington Utility System at […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM crews help bring power to Navajo Nation homes

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – PNM is helping bring power to families on the Navajo Nation. A PNM line crew recently traveled to the greater Shiprock area, volunteering on the “Light Up Navajo” project. The project is a nationwide utility collaboration project that works to bring power to homes on The Navajo Nation. PNM says more than […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY

