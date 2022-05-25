ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Local law enforcement increases patrols in schools

By Jennifer Seelig
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZNfT_0fqJaHBW00

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas , parents can expect to see more patrol cars and police officers on school grounds across the Capital Region. School Resource Officers (SROs) will be joined by police K9s and extra patrol units.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said SROs wear many hats. “The SRO program is much more than just providing an ‘armed officer,'” he said. “I encourage all schools to have an SRO.”

Aside from patrolling the hallways, Apple said SROs bond with students. They become familiar with their habits, personalities, and emotions. “You have someone that wants to bond with the students. You have somebody that may look at a student who is walking around with his head down, maybe depressed, maybe his or her parents are going through a divorce, and maybe he’s at that tipping point. [School Resource Officers] can help those kids,” he said.

Mom accused of trying to kill baby appears in court

“SROs connected them with mental health officials. We’ve connected them with school psychologists. I’ve seen the value of it.”

Albany Sheriff Craig Apple
Albany Police: Man behind 4 break-ins arrested

Similar efforts go beyond county lines. Rensselaer County Sheriff Pat Russo added patrols this week, for example.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is also boosting more law enforcement presence at the local schools. Greene County Sheriff Pete Kusminsky said that some of his deputies are working extra hours to make sure there’s always a patrol car nearby. “We’re basically getting the message out again—if you see something, say something. Let us know if there is a potential issue,” he said. “Maybe we can invert another tragedy.”

Schumer tells colleagues not to expect a gun control vote anytime soon

Local law enforcement officials plan to work with the school districts and will continue to do what they can to make parents, teachers, students, and the whole community feel safe. If you have any information that may be of concern at any time, you can always report it to law enforcement. If you see something, say something.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Activists demand safer schools at Glens Falls rally

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of activists gathered in Glens Falls Sunday evening to speak out against gun violence. A speaker read the 21 names in honor of the 21 victims who perished at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The small group […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Albany 518 SNUG responds to latest homicide

Albany's anti-violence group, SNUG is responding to the latest homicide here in the city. Albany police say they have one person In custody right now for an unrelated charge, but believe that person may be connected to the May 26th shooting that took the life of 35 year old Charles Gibson.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, NY
City
Albany, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
County
Albany County, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Albany man charged in Ulster Sheriff’s, Saugerties Police cases

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 40-year-old Albany man was arrested on Saturday, May 28 on a charge of obstructing governmental administration. On that date Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting Town of Saugerties Police with an investigation into a stolen vehicle that occurred earlier in the day. At...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#School Resource Officer#Mental Health#Sro#Apple
iheart.com

Longtime Club for Children Closing in Albany Due to Violence

"It's sad that good people have to move out so that bad people can operate." -Pastor Charlie Muller. A club that served the needs of children is closing in Albany because of the violence that surrounds it. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church says it was a difficult decision to close the JC Club but they could no longer ensure the safety of workers or the children coming there for programs. For 20 years the club fed kids and helped them with their homework at 498 1st Street in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor closes JC Club, citing gun violence in downtown Albany

For more than 20 years, Pastor Charlie Muller and dozens of volunteers fed children from the JC Club in Albany. “These are all the kids we fed day-to-day,” the pastor said as he thumbed through a massive pile of paper. “But the city would rather cater to the criminal.”
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNYT

Troy officials issue statement about reports of shots fired

In a joint statement on Saturday afternoon Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said significant police response to shots fired in the area of Congress and Third Streets on Friday evening is part of the city’s plan to deter violence in the city. The statement was released on the City of Troy and Troy Police Department (TPD) social media accounts.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland told Harvard graduates Sunday that their generation has been asked to show “an impossible kind of resilience” after yet another mass shooting at another school. “As we gather today to celebrate this milestone in your life, we are also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy