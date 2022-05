The Kansas Department of Transportation will be patching U.S. 400 between U.S. 75 and U.S. 169 in northern Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that crews will be replacing concrete on the mile-long section that includes the Sough Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad crossing. Expect delays as the traffic will be reduced to one lane. Hopefully, if the weather cooperates they will be done before July 1. KDOT reminds all of us to slow down and look out for our workers. If you can't remember, the Kansas Highway Patrol will help remind you with a ticket that shows that fines are double in work zones.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO