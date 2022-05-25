This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

The United States is full of breathtaking scenery and natural wonders, from the stunning Rocky Mountains, huge cliffsides, and winding shores to deep valleys and amazing national parks. Some of these places end up being must-see tourist destinations for both Americans and international visitors.

Since the country is full of scenic locations, Travel + Leisure scoured the U.S. to find out the most beautiful place in every state:

"Mother Nature wasn't modest with America, where her handiwork ranges from magical desert mesas to wooded river valleys to whisper-thin barrier islands. You might even say she was particularly heavy-handed when doling out American scenery."

Florida is known for its many beaches, marshes, mangroves, and, more marvelous features. The most awesome natural beauty in the Sunshine State is Everglades National Park !

"A UNESCO World Heritage site and International Biosphere Reserve, this watery 1.5 million-acre wilderness is home to extraordinary flora and fauna, including American crocodiles, manatees, otters, and wading birds. To see it, join an airboat tour, paddle the mangroves in a canoe or kayak, bike the popular Shark Valley Tram Road, or set out on the flat Anhinga Trail through a seagrass marsh," writers explain.

