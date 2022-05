OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into fraudulent CARES Act spending. A grand jury indicted 11 people with a connection to Omaha for taking advantage of programs aimed at helping struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic: Carl Estwick, Jackie Harper, Tarysh G. Hogue, Richard L. Kelly, Lenfield Kendrick, Henry T. Lewis, Trevor A. McNeil, Michael A. Perkins, Michael A. Perkins Jr., Shawn Prater, and Ramel Thompson. Nine of them were arrested in Omaha; McNeil was arrested by the FBI in Atlanta and Kendrick was arrested by agents in Las Vegas.

