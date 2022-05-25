ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Unlikely BFF Duo At Arizona Animal Shelter Will Melt Your Heart

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Arizona Humane Society

Everybody knows Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King . But what about Timon and Pumbaa from the Arizona Humane Society?

Timon the Chihuaha and Pumbaa the Pig have become an unlikely dynamic duo at the animal shelter in Phoenix, THV 11 reported — and they're FREAKIN' ADORABLE !

"Though it’s not always recommended pigs & dogs live together, this unlikely duo loved to visit each other on occasion during their stay at AHS," the Arizona Humane Society said in a tweet . "They have since gone on to find new loving homes with our partners at Better Piggies Rescue!"

Better Piggies Rescue shared on Facebook that several pigs, including Pumbaa, were rescued after "their owners failed them." And yes, Timon and Pumbaa were kept together!

"As soon as we get them fixed, most will be placed in the field with the exception of Pumba - he’s made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary with Bubs, TT, Alvin, and Mob. He’s a natural greeter and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September. Plus he needs to be near his best friend, Timon, who we are working with to become a sanctuary dog 🐶 ❤️," Better Piggies Rescue said, alongside another adorable photo of Timon and Pumbaa .

