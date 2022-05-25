NRA calls Texas school shooting massacre ‘the act of a lone, deranged criminal’

The National Rifle Association has called the Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers “the act of a lone, deranged criminal”.

The gun rights group, who is often blamed by critics for standing in the way of meaningful legislation to reform gun policies, released a statement on the shooting on Wednesday.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services,” the statement read.

And the group added: “Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal.”

Donald Trump, Texas governor Greg Abbott and other leading Republican officials are due too appear at the Annual Leadership Forum in Houston this week.

But members will not be allowed to carry guns during the one-term president’s address on Friday, and the NRA says the event is going ahead despite the massacre.

“As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognise our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

Nineteen current or recent Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, have taken at least $1m each in campaign contributions from the NRA in their careers, according to data compiled by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence in 2019.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah has taken more than $13m in contributions from the NRA, according to the group.

A gunman massacred 19 elementary students and two adults after storming inside a school in Uvalde with an AR-15 assault rifle on Tuesday after first shooting his grandmother.

Police say that Ramos had bought two AR-15 style assault weapons for his 18th birthday from a local store. The ATF says Ramos legally bought two riles on 17 May and 20 May. One of the rifles was left in the suspect’s crashed truck, while the other, a Daniel Defense, was found with him in the school.

He bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on 18 May.

Ramos’ grandfather Rolando Reyes said the family did not know he had high-powered assault rifles at home.

“I didn’t know he had weapons,” Rolando Reyes told ABC News. “If I’d have known, I would have reported it.”

Authorities have identified two teachers: Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, 46, among the dead.

Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier Javier Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Brown, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Ellie Lugo, all aged 10 are among the children who have also been identified.