ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Sue Gray report: Fury in Whitehall as senior officials escape Partygate punishment

By Anna Isaac
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsLOT_0fqJPJcp00

Sue Gray’s report has triggered a fresh wave of fury among officials in Whitehall, outraged at the lack of punishment for senior civil servants.

A host of officials told The Independent that Ms Gray’s lack of recommendations for disciplinary actions has left them unable to clean up the civil service’s reputation.

“Simon, Martin, Helen and others have brought the service into disrepute,” a senior Whitehall source said.

Simon Case, the UK’s most senior official, attended gatherings near his office and the birthday party for which the chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson were both fined. He did not receive a fine from the police.

Martin Reynolds, at the time Mr Johnson’s most senior aide, sent messages in order to organise a BYOB drinks party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020. He then sent a message saying the party was something “we seem to have got away with”.

Helen MacNamara, the then deputy cabinet secretary, set up a karaoke machine at a party in the cabinet office, Ms Gray’s report said.

“We are meant to guide more junior staff away from situations where they blur lines with political advisers and poor behaviour,” officials said. “Their actions essentially led others to think, ‘dive in’”, they added, noting that morale was already bruised by reports of job cuts.

As the most senior civil servant in the UK, Mr Case is ultimately responsible for the conduct of officials, particularly those in the cabinet office.

Ms Gray’s report said: “Many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of government.”

“The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture,” it added.

However, a message sent to civil servants by Mr Case and Alex Chisholm, chief operating officer for the civil service, following publication of the report did not offer any apology to staff for what Ms Gray termed “failings”.

The fury the message and Ms Gray’s report provoked was not limited to London or “the bubble of Whitehall”, one senior civil servant based in Northern Ireland said.

They noted that they regard their Whitehall colleagues as having “extra responsibility” to “set an example” to satellite offices up and down the UK and in UK government sites overseas. They said that they “feel very let down”.

Another quipped that staff seemed to have spent their entire “London weighting” on booze, in reference to the additional salary awarded to officials in the capital in order to meet higher living costs, and that they ought to have it revoked.

“I want people to know that this is not how all civil servants were behaving during lockdowns. Many of us have families with health concerns, our own reasons to shield, or took risks at work only, strictly, where we had to in order to keep things running,” the official based in Northern Ireland said.

The prime minister said he took “full responsibility” for the law-breaking events, which he bitterly regretted.

Ms Gray said she remained “immensely proud” to be a civil servant.

A government spokesperson said: “Following the completion of the Metropolitan Police Service investigation and publication of Sue Gray’s report, all allegations of misconduct by civil servants and special advisers will be pursued in line with existing policies.

“Following the long-standing practice of successive administrations, any specific HR action against individuals will remain confidential.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

No 10 denies details of Downing Street flat party were edited out of Gray report

Claims that details of an alleged Downing Street flat party were removed from Sue Gray’s investigation into coronavirus rule breaking has been denied by No 10 sources.The Sunday Times reported that the senior civil servant, who on Wednesday delivered her 37-page report into events held in Downing Street and Whitehall during England’s lockdowns, had pressure placed on her by senior members of Boris Johnson’s team to remove certain details and names.The newspaper said the so-called “Abba party” held in the Prime Minister’s flat on November 13 2020 was “tweaked” by Mr Johnson’s chief-of-staff Steve Barclay on the eve of publication.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour call Boris Johnson a ‘tinpot despot’ and push for vote on ministerial code changes

Labour will push for a vote on the government’s decision to change the ministerial code in the wake of the publication of Sue Gray’s report.Prime minister Boris Johnson faced significant backlash for the move, with the opposition party arguing that it “waters down” rules and “gives the green light to corruption”. Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner labelled Mr Johnson a “tinpot despot” who could not be trusted. No 10 said the new version of the ministerial code has the backing of the Committee on Standards in Public Life and the adviser on ministerial interests. Under the new policy, ministers found...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson praises Queen saying ‘no monarch has served the country so well’

No monarch has ever served their country as well as the Queen, the Prime Minister has said ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Boris Johnson hailed her leadership, wisdom and lifelong service at home and abroad as the world prepares to celebrate her 70-year reign.In a personal message, he said: “This week the good people of the United Kingdom will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, honouring her exemplary service, celebrating both the institution of the Crown and the exceptional individual who wears it.“With the first Platinum Jubilee ever, no monarch has ever served the country so long and, more importantly, no monarch...
U.K.
The Independent

What the papers say – May 29

The papers on Sunday are led by concerns over the direction of the Conservatives.The Observer reports senior Tories have warned the party has an “enormous identity problem” as a result of partygate and U-turns on tax police.The Observer: Johnson is trashing Tory identity, party grandees warn #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dLBv0WitUr— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 28, 2022Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries a staunch defence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Michael Gove, with the Housing Secretary telling the paper: “No one in Government has his energy, his determination, his vision.”Front page: Gove fights to save PM's skin #tomorrowspapertoday#TomorrowsPaperTodayhttps://t.co/0xHrOXtHNd pic.twitter.com/sijGSxjYbK— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Simon Case
Person
Alex Chisholm
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Top police chief ‘demands answers’ after he was ruled out for National Crime Agency job

One of the country’s most senior police officers has reportedly demanded an explanation from the government about why he was ruled out of the running to lead the National Crime Agency. Neil Basu, the country’s most senior minority ethnic police officer, has said he was “disappointed” to miss out on the role,The Sunday Times reported.His intervention came after it emerged that Boris Johnson wanted Lord Hogan-Howe to take on the role. Lord Hogan-Howe served as Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police when the force was taken in by the claims of fantasist Carl Beech and oversaw the VIP child sex abuse...
POLITICS
The Independent

Social workers forced out of homes due to abuse after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case

Social workers have had to leave their homes because of abuse and threats following the trial of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s killers, a council boss has said.Nick Page, chief executive of Solihull Council, said the murder of the six-year-old in June 2020 had “devastated” the community.He was responding to the publication of a national review by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, commissioned in December 2021 after the deaths of Arthur and also 16-month-old Star Hobson, to look at what could be done to prevent things from going so “horrifyingly wrong” in future.Arthur was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

French financier commits suicide while touring $2.3m New York apartment

A French financier reportedly asked a real estate agent if he could view the balcony of a luxury New York apartment he was viewing before he died by apparent suicide.A police spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post that Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, was viewing a unit at 100 United Nations Plaza on the 32nd floor in Midtown at around 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon and was later found on the third-floor patio below.The French businessman, who had moved to Brooklyn from Paris over two decades ago, had reportedly asked the real estate agent if he could view the balcony of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fury#Uk#The Birthday Party
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Autopsy confirms elderly man who was beaten up ‘on suspicion of being Muslim’ died of assault

The postmortem report of a 65-year-old man with mental disabilities, who was beaten up in an Islamophobic attack in India earlier this month, has confirmed that he died of injuries sustained during the assault.Bhanwarlal Jain, a resident of Sirsi village of Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, was returning from Rajasthan when he lost his way and instead travelled to the similar-sounding Sarsi village in Neemuch. He reportedly went missing on 15 May and was found dead on 19 May. Authorities handed over the body to Jain’s family after circulating messages and images on social media. Subsequently, a widely-circulated video...
SOCIETY
The Independent

William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

The Duke of Cambridge has overseen final preparations for next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.The Queen, who is 96, has mobility issues and now uses a walking stick.It would be a rare absence during her 70-year reign if she did not to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Bride and groom face cancelled wedding after Tui axes flight

A bride-to-be may have to cancel her wedding in Cyprus and another woman says she is £6,000 out of pocket for tickets to Sunday’s Grand Prix in Monaco after Tui and easyJet cancelled their flights.Scores of holidaymakers faced travel chaos after Tui axed a “small number” of flights and easyJet announced it will scrap more than 200 over the next 10 days.Lisa Trenchard said her daughter Seren Rounds, a primary school teacher, and her fiance, electrician Adam Howells, are on the verge of postponing their wedding after their flight to Cyprus was scrapped.Ms Rounds, 27, and Mr Howells, 29, of...
WORLD
The Independent

US Congress delegation ‘most undiplomatic visit I’ve ever seen’ – Donaldson

A visit by a US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal has been termed “the most undiplomatic to these shores” by the DUP leader.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson slated the language used as “unhelpful”, adding it “displays an alarming ignorance of the concerns of unionism”, with reference to Mr Neal’s comment about the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol being a “manufactured issue”.However, Sir Jeffrey said he heard a “more realistic approach” during his party’s meeting with the delegation at Stormont on Thursday.Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he feels the delegation “now understand the issues at hand”.“I think they get it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Crocodile’ Putin making ‘palpable progress’ in eastern Ukraine, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’
POLITICS
The Independent

Tens of thousands throng Belfast city centre to mark Northern Ireland centenary

A massive parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland brought tens of thousands of spectators into Belfast on Saturday.Cries of “no surrender” had echoed at Stormont early on Saturday afternoon as crowds gathered in Belfast to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.More than 20,000 marchers, and around 100,000 spectators, thronged Belfast city centre after making their way from Stormont.At around 6pm on Saturday evening, the final bands and marchers were arriving in Belfast after a day that saw unionists from across Northern Ireland meet to celebrate the century since partition.Around 25,000 people took part...
EUROPE
The Independent

Rural Scots ‘forgotten’ in Chancellor’s energy discount package, says Labour

Scots living in rural homes face a “tsunami of poverty” amid rising heating costs as Scottish Labour demand clarity on energy discounts for “off-grid” properties.Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures to help with the cost-of-living crisis, including a £400 energy bill discount in October for every household in the UK.But Scottish Labour have warned that people living in off-grid properties received little clarification over whether they are eligible for the Energy Bills Support Grant.It is estimated that about 417,000 (17%) of Scottish homes are off the grid and 217,000 use fuels other than mains gas or electricity to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘paving the way for increased use of imperial measurements’

Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after the UK’s break with the European Union, reports have said.The UK Government is preparing to open a consultation into how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain, the PA news agency understands.According to the Sunday Mirror, the Prime Minister wants to make the announcement on Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The newspaper said Downing Street hopes the move could shore up support in Leave-voting areas after Conservative polling took a hit amid revelations about lockdown-busting parties at No...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis.The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands, street parties and a planned appearance by the aging queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palac e lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant after seven decades of change.“The monarchy is not elected, so the only way in which a monarch can demonstrate consent is not...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy