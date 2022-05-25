ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County officials warn of scams

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofGvs_0fqJOvGM00

Joan Campbell, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office community affairs coordinator, spoke at the May 5 Sun City West Sunrise Lions Club meeting.

She and her community affairs team provide safety information for parents, students and organizations on a variety of topics. Being aware of trending scams, via phone calls, text messages, postal mail and emails is an important prevention tool to help residents not become victims of crime, according to Campbell.

Some of the recurring scams include grandparent scam, jury duty, electricity/power company, IRS or Treasury Department scams, “Sweetheart” scams, sweepstakes/lottery scams, charity scams and Medicare testing scams.

There are new or trending scams of faking a kidnapping, video DEA or police drug activity, a compromised Social Security number, refunds, email account issues, text messaging links, job scams, COVID scams and cryptocurrency investments. Some future items of concern are QR codes, deep fakes, devices in homes, security cameras safety, free apps and medical information.

There have been older methods requesting payment via a wire transfer, gift cards and video cash banking apps, such as Venmo.  The new methods involve cryptocurrency, ATMS, QR codes and Anydesk App.

Comments / 1

Related
12 News

70-year-old Arizona widow hardest hit victim of romance scam

ARIZONA, USA — A prolific online scammer has left a trail of elderly women across the country heartbroken and broke. Court records allege Fola Alabi of Texas convinced women in ten states he was a U.S. military general stationed overseas and he needed financial help for various reasons. “The...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Canadian cocaine cowboys collared

GILA BEND – On the night of Wednesday, May 18, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) sergeant initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Volvo commercial motor vehicle with a commercial trailer on eastbound Interstate 8 at milepost 107, west of Gila Bend. During the traffic stop, the...
GILA BEND, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Sun City West, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
prescottenews.com

UPDATE: Robbery Suspect Identified and Arrested

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect identified as 41-year-old Tucson resident, Justin Mic Sudweeks, was taken into custody by the...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Authorities searching for man who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are working to recover the body of a person who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday. The Peoria Fire Department responded to Lake Pleasant for reports of a man who possibly drowned. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported that a man who was not wearing a life jacket went underwater and did not come back up.
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Text Messaging#Scams#Postal Mail#Fraud#Campbell#Treasury Department#Medicare#Dea#Social Security#Covid#Venmo#Atms
azpm.org

COVID numbers rising in Arizona

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Pima County is sending mixed signals about the state of COVID-19 transmission locally. Officially, the county's COVID risk is "low," but the number of cases rising rapidly.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after Peoria man found dead in vehicle

PHOENIX — Authorities deactivated a Silver Alert on Saturday afternoon after a Peoria man was found dead in his vehicle. Michael Sterling, 74, was located near Bartlett Lake by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the Peoria Police Department said in a press release. He was last seen leaving...
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
IRS
AZFamily

Scottsdale woman says pet sitter mistreated dog, trashed home

Paradise Valley man helps the neighborhood by cleaning up dog poop, trash. Jim Saunders calls himself the "Poop Fairy" and has taken it upon himself to keep his Paradise Valley community clean. Trouble hiring has led to some Phoenix-area city pools remaining closed for summer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Unknown number of animals die in Phoenix barn fire; investigation underway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are investigating after an unknown number of farm animals died in a large barn fire in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to reports of a large fire coming from inside a barn near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters used several supply lines and hoses to attack the fire from multiple directions and were able to get it under control. Officials say due to the size of the fire and the amount of smoke, it’s unclear exactly how many animals died in the incident. The video below shows the firefighters working to put the fire out.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Women Arrested in Major fentanyl Pills Seizure After Arizona K9 Traffic Stop

The Casa Grande Police Department arrested two women after approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona. On Monday, May 21, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding. 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old TaniaLuna Solis, both of Phoenix, were pulled over and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. Lopez was identified as the driver and Solis was the passenger. There were two juvenile passengers in the vehicle.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The monthly ‘Child Tax Credit’ is good for Arizona families — and for the lawmakers who support it

With the second-highest COVID-19 death rate in the U.S., Arizona has suffered immensely over the past two-plus years. While Arizonans have kept their heads high and pushed on through the pandemic, the lasting economic impact of COVID-19 and the largest rise in inflation in 40 years remain huge barriers for families struggling with financial stability […] The post The monthly ‘Child Tax Credit’ is good for Arizona families — and for the lawmakers who support it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lieberman ends Democratic campaign for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Democrat Aaron Lieberman has ended his campaign for Arizona governor. Lieberman struggled to gain traction against the Democratic frontrunner, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. In a statement on Friday evening, the former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley thanked his supporters but said there was “not a realistic path forward in this race this year.” He says he owes it to his supporters, to be honest with them about his unlikely chances of becoming governor.
ARIZONA STATE
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
571
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy