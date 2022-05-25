ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Rips Apart American Job Offer: 'Terms You Offer Are Insulting'

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"You guys have been gaslit about what workers deserve for so long," one commenter said about the...

Patrick Case
2d ago

American business owners are cheap and lie about their business and earnings. Corporate Profits and franchise costs can also eat up revenue. So, American franchise owners, if Overseas business owners can be generous, what are you doing wrong? If you can't get things right, you're not going to be in business.

Amy Gee
2d ago

not sure it's any better, overall. things are more expensive there, homes are smaller, older, and more expensive...so, what good is it to earn more when you get less, overall, for your money?

Jon Small
2d ago

So if its so great overseas why are people still coming here for work and schooling

IN THIS ARTICLE
